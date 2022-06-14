Ashley Ray concert rescheduled to October

SIDNEY — The Ashley Ray concert originally scheduled to play at the Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 17, has been postponed to Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The Historic Sidney Theatre announced.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If a refund is desired please contact The Historic Sidney Theatre box office at 937-498-1291 or [email protected]

All other Music and Arts Festival activities are proceeding as planned.

“We look forward to seeing you Saturday for the festival!”said a press release from Ian Hinz, executive director of The Historic Sidney Theatre.