June 15, 1897

Members of the Liberty party in Shelby county met in convention in the assembly room of the court house Saturday afternoon and nominated a county ticket. The attendance was small. Nominations made include: F.H. Sleeter, Sidney, Representative; J.F. Applegate, Green township, prosecuting attorney; Crane Eldridge, Green township sheriff; G.W. Staley, Jackson township, treasurer; John Duer, Green township, commissioner.

——-

The annual picnic of the Wynant fire company will be held in Delaet’s grove, a quarter-mile east of Newport, on July 3. There will be a 12-mile bicycle race. A new dancing platform has been erected for those who desire to trip the light fantastic.

——-

Crozier and son have just completed a fine buggy that is to be shipped to New York. The firm invites all admirers of fine vehicles to call and see the same tonight by electric light.

100 Years

June 15, 1922

At the regular meeting of city council last evening, a resolution was adopted authorizing the service director to employ expert engineers to prepare plans, specifications and estimates of cost, for the proposed West Court street extension under the P. and O. Railroad. Another resolution orders the Big Four railroad to repair crossings at Miami, Main, Ohio, West, North, Walnut and Wilkinson avenues.

——-

The degree of doctor of philosophy was conferred on Rev. R. Marcellus Wagner at the commencement exercises held yesterday at the University of Dayton. Presently assistant director of Catholic Charities at Cincinnati, Father Wagner, a Sidney native, graduated from the university, formerly St. Marys college, in 1910 and received his master’s degree from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. in 1912.

75 Years

June 15, 1947

Demonstrations spraying with concentrated DDT is to be conducted at Camp Evergreen and Camp Wakonda on Monday and Tuesday of next week, the local health department announced today. The United States Public Health Service has presented the local health department with five gallons of the concentrated DDT and W.R. Hanes and Fred Neil will conduct the demonstrations.

——-

The silver anniversary dedication of Grace Lutheran Church at Jackson Center will be observed with special services throughout the day on Sunday. Rev. Raymond Springer, a native of Sidney, called to serve the church when it was established in 1922, will deliver the anniversary sermon. He served the congregation from June 25, 1922 to September 27, 1925. Rev. Harry E. Boyer is the present pastor.

——-

Mrs. George Brell, Mrs. John Minton, Miss Carrie Accuntius, and Mrs. George Small will be the local musicians, instrumental and vocal, who will be heard Saturday afternoon over station WHIO at Dayton in the “Invitation to Sidney” program under direction of Sonya Rozanne Watson.

50 Years

June 15, 1972

MONTRA – Shelby County’s Dairy Princess in 1971 will have to go at the Ohio Dairy Princess contest to be held June 22-23 at the Fort Hayes Hotel, Columbus.

She’s Patricia Maria Heintz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Heintz, of R.R. 1, Anna, West of Montra.

——-

Altrusa Club of Sidney commemorated its 28th anniversary Sunday, June 11, with a luncheon for members and guests at the Holiday Inn.

A charter member, Mrs. W.J. Emmons, gave a brief resume of the forming of the club in 1944, its purposed and ideals. She introduced four other charter members, Miss Irene Jarfas, Miss Virginia Oldham, Miss Miriam Ginn and Miss Lois Williamson of Columbus.

——-

Two representatives of the Pasco and Pemberton United Methodist Churches, Rev. Glen E. Howard and Henry Ginn, R.R. 5, Sidney, are attending the 1972 West Ohio Annual Conference of the church at Lakeside. The conference will run from the past Sunday through Friday.

25 Years

June 15, 1997

DAYTON – After 18 months, Miami Valley residents will get a new look at an old treasure when the 78-year-old Dayton Art Institute opens its doors Sunday for a Grand Reopening Day celebration, showcasing all-new galleries and visitor service areas.

The special exhibition galleries will reopen featuring “American Art from the Dicke Collection.” This exhibition of 130 paintings, sculptures and prints is drawn from one of the Midwest’s most important private collections of American art, owned by the James F. and Eilleen Dicke Sr. family of New Bremen.

——-

Frisch’s Restaurants Inc. has closed 15 of its Big Boy restaurants, including three in Ohio and all 10 of its Indianapolis eateries, in an attempt to trim unprofitable operations.

The closings do not affect the restaurant in Sidney, according to local Frisch’s restaurant owner Bob Eilert.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_Logo-for-SDN-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

