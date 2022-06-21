Wilson Health Cancer Center open

SIDNEY —Wilson Health has announced the opening of a new cancer center on its main campus in Sidney, Ohio. The new cancer center offers diagnostics, cancer pathology, tumor staging, access to timely treatment, access to complex specialized cancer surgical services, chemotherapy and cancer infusion, clinical trials and other supportive services to enhance survivorship.

“The new Wilson Health Cancer Center is the latest enhancement in our commitment to provide comprehensive cancer prevention, detection and treatment to the residents of Shelby County and surrounding communities,” said Mark Klosterman, president and CEO of Wilson Health. “We are so proud to offer these services for our patients, close to home. It will have a positive impact on their care and be much more convenient and efficient for their entire care team, including family and loved ones.”

The Wilson Health Cancer Center is further enhanced through a collaboration with Premier Health.

“This service line model is unique in that it is built around collaboration to provide optimum cancer treatment for each and every patient locally, utilizing the expertise available through Premier Health,” said Dr. James Ouellette, DO, FACS, a surgical oncologist and clinical director of the Premier Health Cancer Institute.

The Wilson Health Cancer Center is now open and scheduling patients. The new center is located on Wilson Health’s main campus at 915 W. Michigan Street in Sidney, Ohio in the Outpatient Services (Door 18) on the south side of the hospital campus.

Premier Health is Southwest Ohio’s only certified member of MD Anderson Cancer Network, a program of MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the nation’s leading cancer centers.

“Our collaboration with Premier Health enables us access to the most advanced and technologically sophisticated treatments and research, right here in the heart of Shelby County,” said Klosterman. “Centralizing and growing cancer services in our community means greater access to comprehensive care for our patients closer to home.”

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 937-419-8045 or visit wilsonhealth.org/cancer.