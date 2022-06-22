125 Years

June 22, 1897

The Sidney Pole and Shaft Co. today made a large shipment of poles and shafts to the Congo country in South Africa. They go to a point some miles inland where they will be carried by pack mules.

A special train passed through there last evening on the C.H.&D. railroad, carrying the Cincinnati delegation to the Republican state convention in Toledo. The record made by the train beats all previous records in running time between the two cities. The distance was covered in four hours and 55 minutes, with 10 stops made. The average time was 41 miles per hour.

Ed Pfaadt has sold his grocery to Gus Morelock of Tippecanoe, and C.E. Leapley, of Hamilton county. Messers Leapley and Morelock, who formerly resided here, will move back and conduct the business under the firm name of Leapley and Co.

100 Years

June 22, 1922

The big Knights of Columbus fair being held this week at the armory, opened last evening under the most favorable circumstances with a large crowd in attendance. At the closing session of the fair on Saturday evening, three Ford cars – a sedan, touring car and a roadster – will be given away.

The Kiwanis Club baseball team will ipen its season July 6 at Delphos where they will be the guests at the Delphos annual picnic. Games are being arranged during the following week with Greenville, Springfield, Wapakoneta, Lima, Dayton, St. Marys, and other nearby Kiwanis clubs.

E.T. Custenborder, of this city, was elected president of the Ohio Grain Dealers Association at the closing session of the 43rd annual convention held at Cedar Point.

75 Years

June 22, 1947

At the annual organization meeting of the Shelby county chapter for Infantile Paralysis held last evening at the Hotel Wagner, Rexford T. Price was retained as chapter chairman for another year. Serving with Price will be: Dr. Charles McCorkle, vice-chairman; J.A. Graham, treasurer, and Mrs. Eleanor Ross, secretary.

James Kerr, president of the Shelby County Republican Veterans Club, was named fourth vice-president of the state group at the state convention held in Dayton over the weekend. Kerr remains on the state executive committee, but Parker Brush, of Miami county, replaces him as district committeeman.

50 Years

June 22, 1972

Mrs. O.R. Kerr, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution six years before the Sidney Lewis Boyer Chapter was organized, was presented with a 50 year gold pin and gold certificate when a recent meeting was held at Brown’s Restaurant, Wapakoneta.

Mrs. Pat Nixon was in an exuberant mood Wednesday – her 32nd wedding anniversary. The First Lady was making an appearance at a “Salute to Education” gala in Washington, along with members of Congress, the Federal Government and the Diplomatic Corps. Later, she returned to the White House for a celebration with the President.

MINSTER – Fred Boecker was given an oath of office as a new member of the Minster Board of Education at a meeting this week. Boecker will serve until December 31, 1975.

25 Years

June 22, 1997

BOTKINS – About two dozen people attending an outdoor revival were injures Saturday night when a large tent at the Only Believe Ministries near Botkins collapsed during a thunderstorm.

Shelby County Sheriff’s reports state about 100 people were in the tent, located in the parking lot of Only Believe Ministries when it collapsed at about 9 p.m.

A program focusing on the history of panning for gold will be presented June 30 at 1 p.m. at Amos Memorial Public Library. The program is designed for youths in grades 1-6.

Michael Manning, a Troy teacher and rock collector, will share the history and demonstrate the process. Participants will have an opportunity to do some panning.

PEMBERVILLE – Sidney Post 217 finished second in the Pemberville Tournament over the weekend with four wins in six games.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

