Sidney man charged

SIDNEY — A Sidney man was arrested after allegedly discharging a gun.

According to a press release, Neil Cromes, 40, of Sidney, had been charged with felonious assaut and having weapons while undeer disability. He is currently incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail,

The Sidney Police Department were dispatched to the area of Belmont and East Avenue Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 631 p.m. on a report of a man discharging a shotgun in the street and near a garage. Dispatch also advised the male subject had also fired at a vehicle.

Officer Jim Jennings and Sgt. Chris Burmeister were first on the scene and Jennings made first contact with Cromes, who was holding a shotgun. Cromes was ordered to drop the weapon which he did. Officers then took Cromes into custody. It was learned he did fire at and struck a occupied vehicle.