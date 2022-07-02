125 Years

July 2, 1897

The Klute Band gave one of their excellent concerts at Tawawa Lake last evening. The concert was free and there was a very large attendance, the club house and grounds being crowded all evening. In addition to the band numbers, Miss Jessie Wilson sang two numbers accompanied on the piano by Mrs. Forest Christian; on the violin by Mrs. A. Wilson; on the flute by Ralph Staley; on the guitar by Charles Royon; on the mandolin by Harley Kah, and on the cello by Frank Roberts.

—————

Thomas B. Rogers, who until a few weeks ago was engaged in the grocery business in this city, has purchased the Wagner House Barber Shop of Tony Altenbach. He will take possession of the shop on Monday.

100 Years

July 2, 1922

W.H. Wagner et al, trustee of the Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association have filed suite in Logan County Common Pleas Court to compel the executors of the Estate of the late Harriet L. Stephenson to turn over to them the $10,000 which they claim as a bequest under the Will of Mrs. Harriet Stephenson. The executors claim the hospital trustees have not complied with the terms of the Will, designating that an equal amount of $10,000 be raised within three years. The latter amount was raised some time ago.

—————

A 10-ton Army caterpillar tractor has been received by the commissioners for road work in Shelby County. The commissioners were advised several weeks ago that 10 of these were to be distributed in the state without charge to counties who wanted them and would use them.

75 Years

July 2, 1947

Installation of William H. Rhees as President of the Sidney Rotary Club was held yesterday noon at the regular weekly luncheon meeting of the club at the Hotel Wagner. Installed with Rhees were Reuben Aschenbach, vice president; J. Russell Smith, secretary-treasurer, and L.E. Canter, sergeant-at-arms.

—————

Free swimming classes for the children of the city, under the sponsorship of the local chapter of the Red Cross, will begin at the city swimming pool on July 8. The three instructors for the classes – Miss Sarah Bess Loudenback, and Phyllis Pruden, and Tom Bowman – have recently returned from the national Red Cross aquatic training school.

50 Years

July 2, 1972

Deborah Diane Reinhart, 18-year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Reinhart of Auglaize-Shelby Road, R.R. 1, Botkins, was named Shelby County Dairy Princess at a contest Friday in Imperial House South, Dayton.

—————

RUSSIA – “I was 47 years old when I took over as postmaster of this post office and that was 21 years ago. And now about everyone who has completed second grade math can figure out how old I am.”

Marie Simon, who made the statement about her years and age left her position Friday. She has retired.

25 Years

July 2, 1997

Man Street Sidney will be sponsoring the series “Movies in the Park” in a similar manner as last year. Various movies, including Toy Story, Jumanji and others will be shown. The event chairman is Mike Bonnoront of Sidney. Additional sponsors are welcome. There will be a total of six movies.

—————

The Anna schools has hired a new superintendent. He is Dr. John Granger. He is from Rockford, Ohio and his wife hails from Coldwater. Dr. Granger said what attracted them to Anna was the ‘closeness’ of the community. He will begin his duties August 1.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

