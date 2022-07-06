125 Years

July 6, 1897

A number of persons received injuries while shooting off fireworks on the Fourth of July. Fred Heffelman, 13; Nicholas Schoepps, Jessie Carey, aged nine, and Nathan Herzstam all suffered burns about the face, while Lawrence Hoskins had his leg burned by accidental discharge of a skyrocket that was lying on the ground.

—————

In the 12-mile bicycle road race at Newport on Saturday, Peter Goffena won first place prize and Sam Goffena took second. John Bush won the first time prize and Omer Dill, second. The time was 31.35.

100 Years

July 6, 1922

The various pleasure resorts around Sidney were well patronized on the Fourth of July. At the Mire’s Bathing Beach there was a large crowd both afternoon and evening with the Sidney band giving two excellent concerts. There was also a large crowd at Avon Lake both afternoon and evening, with airplane flights made during the afternoon and early evening.

—————

Link T. Snodgrass, local auctioneer, escaped injury in an automobile accident on the paved road at the bridge near the Finkenbine school house north of Sidney about 2:30 yesterday afternoon. The Snodgrass car slid off the road while attempting to pass a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction. His car was heavily damaged, but there was no damage to the other vehicle.

75 Years

July 6, 1947

In connection with a police traffic safety check program, which started July 1 and is continuing through the end of the month all local law enforcement urged motorists to cooperate in the program which will include both a driver’s license check and mechanical features.

—————

Roy Bird will serve as eminent commander of the Sidney Commandery, Knight Templars, named to the post at the annual election last evening. Harold Kiser will serve as generalissimo; Harry Sanderson, captain general; Jack Castle, senior warden; Robert Hipple, junior warden; Clarence Zwieble, warden; Roger Briggs, standard bearer; Forest Blake, sword bearer; James Papas, treasurer, and Sidney Ailes, recorder.

50 Years

July 6, 1972

FORT LORAMIE – An estimated 10,000-plus people crammed their way into Fort Loramie Tuesday in the biggest parade and Fourth of July celebration here in modern times.

In the annual program highlight, Debbie Marchal, 17, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Marchal, R.R. 6, Sidney, captured the Miss Independence honors from a field of 12 girls.

—————

Two persons involved with the Shelby County Chapter of the American Red Cross have left for Elmira, N.Y. to serve as caseworkers in the flood stricken area.

They are Mrs. Dale Vester, executive director of the local chapter and Georgeanne Watercutter of McCartyville, chairman of volunteers for the local chapter.

25 Years

July 6, 1997

Two local employees, working in the public sector, have been indicted for theft in office. One was working with the work-release program at the sheriff’s office and the other was working at the local health department. The Miami County prosecutor’s office will prosecute the cases since both defendants are county employees.

—————

Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney will be opening a new service for area residents. It will involve geriatric psychiatry services for Medicare patients. Sunrise Healthcare of Nashville, Tennessee will manage the program. It will be located on the second floor of the hospital. Local physician Steve Blatchley was involved in the search for a proper program.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

