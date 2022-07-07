125 Years

July 7, 1897

George Shaffer was before Mayor Nessler yesterday afternoon at the instance of Policeman Cartwright. He was charged with shooting fireworks in front of his place of business Saturday night. There is an ordinance prohibiting the shooting of fireworks within the city limits. Under this ordinance he was fined $2 and costs, the minimum amount. His arrest was occasioned by the display frightening several horses and his continuing it after being requested by several citizens and Officer Cartwright to stop on account of the crowded condition of the sidewalk and street.

—————

A couple who had obtained a marriage license Saturday, changed their minds over the weekend and yesterday they returned the license to Judge Staley and it was revoked.

100 Years

July 7, 1922

A joint committee of the two houses of the Ohio General Assembly has recommended to the legislature the sale of canal lands that are lying idle now with no present or prospective value or service to the state. Included in the recommendation is the Miami and Erie Canal, between what is known as Dine’s Lock, near Middletown, and the junction of the canal with the Maumee River at Defiance, and the canal known as the Sidney feeder, from the Miami River at Port Jefferson to its junction with the Miami and Erie Canal near Lockington.

—————

A telegram received last night at the Phi Delta Kappa house announced that honor has come to the local chapter with the election of Robert Kaser, of this city, as national president of the fraternity. The election took place at the national convention in Muncie, Ind. Kaser has been associated with the fraternity since 1919 and last year was national vice president.

75 Years

July 7, 1947

James W. Stuber, of Vandalia, a native of Sidney and nationally known sportsman, will be among a group of special writers and newspapermen who will fly to Alaska around the middle of August for a tour of the resources and recreation areas of the territory. Stuber will represent the Associated Press. In addition to stories, he will also take moving and still pictures.

—————

“Flying Saucers” are something real to the Kah family, 125 East Court Street. Five members of the family reported observing the strange object shoot across the sky, while seated in front of their home Saturday evening. Harlan E. Kah noted they were similar to objects he observed during early morning hours on Saturday. The reports of the Kah family corresponded with numerous reports from across the country over the weekend of mysterious objects shooting across the sky.

50 Years

July 7, 1972

Sidney police, joined by a posse of residents, roped a frightened outlaw cow that jumped a truck on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning. The cow made a couple of passes across I-75 at State Route 47 before plunging over the bank at the Sidney Plaza, police reports said. Ptl. Steve Wearly managed to rope the cow, but the animal still had enough power to plow into a door at the Dairy Queen Brazier at the plaza.

—————

VERSAILLES – Richard J. Kelch, postmaster, and Frank F. Gerlach, assistant postmaster, have retired after 35 years with the postal department.

Kelch became postmaster June 1, 1951. Prior to that time he served as clerk and was in charge of railway mail service. Gerlach has served as a clerk.

25 Years

July 7, 1997

There is an activity in the Maplewood area which is interesting. It is named “Cloggin’ Wild’ and involved Jackson Center and Maplewood women who dance with wooden shoes to a lively beat of music. The ladies have boon together for about ten years. They perform for various local organizations. Clogging has its roots in Appalachia. Area residents Brenda and Liz Baker are leading the present group.

—————

Some young local golfers are showing a lot of promise. Fairlawn senior Ryan Coyne is in second place at the Florida Junior Invitational after shooting an even par 72 in the first round. Sidney High School golfers Brad Goffena and Mike New have also played well this summer. They will have a good team in the fall.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

