125 Years

July 12, 1897

The following route has been selected as the one that will be used for the proposed electric line from Lima to Bellefontaine, work on which will probably begin this fall. From Lima to Warsaw, Waynesfield, New Hampshire to Sassafras Point, Lake Island, Lakeridge, McGraw Chapel, Huntsville and Bellefontaine.

—————

Sam Piper has on exhibition an egg that measures nine inches in circumference. The egg was laid by one of his hens today. Inside it has two yolks and a proportionate amount of albumen besides a well-developed egg and shell.

100 Years

July 12, 1922

The big Chautauqua tent is scheduled to arrive tomorrow morning at 7:45 over the Big Four Railroad. The tent and crew were last stationed at Coudersport, Pa. The tent will be located in Gramercy Park on East Court Street. Leo Rosecrans, with four years of experience with Coit-Alber, will be the platform superintendent in Sidney.

—————

The children of the children’s home went to Evergreen Lake today, where plans had been made for them to enjoy a day’s outing. They motored there during the morning hours, taken out by a number of the business men of the city in their machines.

—————

As a result of the heavy rain Tuesday night, a dam adjacent to the Miami and Erie aqueduct near the Loramie Reservoir bulkhead let loose. No major damage resulted from the dam’s failure, and the water stage at the reservoir was not affected.

75 Years

July 12, 1947

The major community service project for the 1947-48 year for the City Federation of Women’s Clubs will center on the Shelby County Home. An extensive program of improvements, particularly in sanitation facilities, is being planned, the federation working with the Shelby County Commissioners. Mrs. William Milligan, president, in announcing the project, named Mrs. Frank Gleason chairman of the committee. Other committee members are: Mrs. Leo Lauterbur, Mrs. Clyde Millhoff and Mrs. Anton Riefstahl.

—————

Reorganization of the Shelby County Bank at Botkins has resulted in the election of H.A. Wahler, president; R.C. Maurer, first vice president; Leon Park, second vice president; L.J. Behrns, cashier. Other members of the board of directors are: H.E. Sheets, John C. Koenig, Carl Ott, F.G. Elsass, Harry L. Fogt, and G.W. Bush.

50 Years

July 12, 1972

BOTKINS — The quest to soften Botkins’ water supply took a giant step forward here Tuesday night. Village council, after meeting with members of the board of public affairs, voted to seek bids on equipment that will soften the village’s now hard well water.

—————

The wheat harvest is under way in the Shelby County area, with the first deliveries arriving Tuesday at the Landmark terminal on Vandemark Road. A spokesman for the elevator said quality of the grain is good, but described moisture as “tough.”

—————

Dr. Florencio Reyes, the first new physician recruited by Shelby County Medical Services, Inc., has established an office at 316 South Main Avenue for the practice of internal medicine.

Dr. Reyes’ decision to locate in Sidney is the first victory for the doctor recruitment committee of Shelby County Medical Services, according to Dr. John Beigel, the organization’s president.

25 Years

July 12, 1997

The Sidney American Legion baseball team is on a hot streak. The club has won ten straight games and now its record is 25-11. The key players have been Derek Goffena, Chad Waters, Shane Dulin, Matt Pettus, Nate Barhorst, Bruce Clark and Brad Turner. Sidney has a twin bill at Ottawa next weekend.

—————

The Sidney School Board has hired new administrators for the upcoming school year. They are Judy York, who will be the principal at Lowell and Central schools and Greg Douglas. The latter will be the assistant principal at Bridgeview Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Dave Dolph expressed pleasure with the additions to his staff. Board member Karen Kinninger commended Dolph for the job he is doing. Board president Bob Baird also has praise for treasurer Gary Benish.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

