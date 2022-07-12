Council OK’s assessments, abatement, litigation

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council adopted legislation Monday for street lighting assessments, and to authorize a tax abatement, a change to the city’s job creation policy and for the law director to initiate litigation.

City council adopted an ordinance to levy street lighting assessments against each lot or parcel of land in the city. Public Works Director Jon Crusey said City Council first approved a “resolution of necessity” on May 23, 2022. Per the Ohio Revised Code (ORC), he noted, a notice was posted on the city’s website starting May 26, 2022. Residents were also given until June 15, 2022, to file objections on the future assessment rates. No objections were received.

After reviewing existing rates and future expected operational costs, Crusey said, the proposed rates will remain at $0.33 per lineal foot for standard light and $1.13 per lineal foot for “decorative” street lighting for 2022 and 2023. City staff will submit the certified ordinance to the Shelby County Auditor to be placed on the property taxes.

The following two ordinance were also introduced to council:

• To assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk or weed cutting for outstanding invoices through June 10, 2022. For junk removal violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the junk removal plus 20%. A total of 57 properties will be assessed a total of $16,444.85 for junk removal.

• To amend various sections of the codified ordinances regarding city purchasing.

City Council also adopted three resolutions Monday evening, and they are:

• To authorize the city manager to enter into an community reinvestment area agreement with Gateway Funding, Group, LLC. for the rehabilitation of the property at 101-107 N. Ohio Ave. Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth told council members the proposed improvements include exterior facade rehabilitation and rehab for the four, first-floor storefronts, and five, second-floor residential units.

The Advisory Council recommended council to approve a tax abatement of 75% for 10 years. The estimated abatement amount is $105,182.

• To adopt an amend city of Sidney Municipal Job creation policy to reflect the option for City Council to waive the requirement the state of Ohio must grant a tax credit under a section of the ORC.

• To authorize and direct Law Director Dave Busick to initiate litigation for the replacement of contaminated fire fighting gear. Busick said in November 2021, Sidney Fire responded to a fire at Mechanical Galv-Plating Corporation, on Oak Avenue, and during the event, numerous pieces of fire-fighting gear were contaminated by toxic chemicals. He said attempts to have the ruined pieces replaced have been unsuccessful.