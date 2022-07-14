Commission certifies firefighter candidates’ scores

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission certified the scores Tuesday of 10 candidates vying for four Sidney firefighter positions.

Human Resources Manager Kelly Holthaus told the Sidney Daily News Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger will make hiring recommendations to City Manager Andrew Bowsher. After Bowsher reviews and approves the applicants to join the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services, jobs offer will be presented to the four applicants.

If the applicants accept their offer, they must still successfully pass the post-offer testing, which includes a Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and an FBI background check, physical, drug and stress tests and psychological and vision exams, prior to becoming an employee with the city of Sidney.