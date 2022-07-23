125 Years

July 23, 1897

R.F. Watson, of Detroit, Mich., traveling representative of the Standard Accident Insurance Co., was in Sidney yesterday afternoon. He does all his traveling on a railroad bicycle. It is a machine built on the same plan as the bicycle, but has four wheels that are arranged to run on the railroad track. The tires are rubber cushion. He came here from Lima in two hours. In his traveling he averages from 16 to 18 miles an hour.

—————-

The annual meeting of the Shelby County Bible Society will be held August 1. All contributors who desire their contributions reported for the present year are requested to hand them to W.A. Graham previous to that time.

100 Years

July 23, 1922

The Refiners Oil Company of Ohio has completed its new filling station, located at the corner of Ohio and North Streets, and will open it to the automobile public on Saturday. The station is said to be the finest the company has ever built. Attendants in charge will be Eugene Rahn and Robert Miller.

—————-

Sheriff Clark this morning received a telegram from Governor Harry L. Davis that “in view of the disturbed industrial conditions in various parts of the state, I aske that you, as chief law enforcement officer of your county, take the extraordinary precautions necessary to assure enforcement of all laws.”

75 Years

July 23, 1947

Final work on resurfacing of Main and Ohio Avenues “was underway today by the state highway department, assisted by the city street department. As the work proceeded, Service Director E.D. Aneshansley requested motorists to observe the barricades that have been set up, noting that it takes time for the bituminous treatment to “set.”

—————-

Miss Pauline Slagel has been named advisor of the Ohio Alpha Omicron Chapter of the Nu Phi Mu sorority which is to be officially installed here on July 23. Mrs. Carolyn Brookey, South Walnut Avenue, has been selected as assistant advisor. Both are active in the local chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, “big sister” organization of Nu Phi Mu.

50 Years

July 23, 1972

WAPAKONETA, Ohio – As local restaurants served up “Moon Burgers” and President Nixon’s daughter flew in with a moon rock, a $1 million museum honoring hometown hero Neil Armstrong was opened Thursday.

About 5,000 persons, sitting and standing in the sweltering 90 degree heat, gave Armstrong a standing ovation before and after his short speech at the ceremonies.

—————-

Ed Gariety, R.R. 5, Sidney has been accepted by the Lincoln Technical Institute of Indianapolis, Indiana, where he will study automotive technology.

25 Years

July 23, 1997

Sidney native Teresa Rose got the thrill of a life time when she and her ban opened the 1997 Country Concert the first day. He band is called Little Rock. Rose has been entertaining for years. The band practices in Tiffin, Ohio. Rose credits her musical talent to her instructor at Fairlawn High School, Charlotte McAlexander.

—————-

The Post 217 baseball team is still on a roll. The squad is in the finals of the second district tournament. They won a thriller 10-9 over a talented Lima squad. The stats do not back up the win as Sidney batters struck out a total of 21 times. Wayne Shoffner has done a great job with the team this year. they are one win away from going to the state tournament.m

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

