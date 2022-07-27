Latch On expands into family fair

ST. MARYS – The importance of breastfeeding will be highlighted at the 2022 Auglaize County Family Fair to be held 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Aug. 5, in St. Marys at the Old Mill Park-High Street shelter house. The address is 100 W. High St.

Lesia Arnett, executive director of Development and Marketing Outreach for the Grand Lake Health System, said the primary reason for the event is to help mothers understand how breast feeding is very good for their infants.

“This is an early childhood (0-5 years) event,” she added, but because of new partnerships “we can offer other family activities.”

The Fair kicks off with a 10 a.m. “Latch-On” event” with mothers holding a group breastfeeding in recognition of National Breastfeeding Month.

But there are more activities for everyone. “Because of our partnership with WIC and Auglaize County’s Department of Disabilities,” she said, “we have be able to expand the program from the original “Latch On” event that has been held since 2017.

Other portions of the free event include infant evaluations, car seat safety check, SNAP nutritional education plus craft activities for the kids and light refreshments.

“Since this event is near the St. Marys splashpad,” she said, “make sure to bring towels and have a fun time after the Fair is over.”

Exhibitors at the event include Grand Lake Health System, Auglaize County Health Department, Auglaize County WIC, Auglaize County DD, Grand Lake Pedriatic Rehab, Help Me Grow, Ohio Snap-Ed, Premier Health YMCA, CORS, Family Life Center, St. Marys Public Library amd Auglaize County Jobs and Family Services.

To create keysake photos of the day, Schmackers Photography will be in attendance.

Arnett said the Grand Lake Health System and their partners work to help new moms get through the challenges of breastfeeding. For those who qualify, the health department can provide breast pumps, she said.

“We also can help a mom work with employers to allow time to be able to pump breast milk,” she added.

“It can be a challenging time in a mother’s life, but breastfeeding helps ensure a healthier future for the baby,” Arnett concluded.

For more information, contact the Grand Lake Health communications department at 419-394-6132

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

