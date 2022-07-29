Shelby County Fair Board raffles off 640 toys and eight bikes on Kids Day

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair displayed that it was “dedicated to the YOUth,” as seen on some of the fair’s advertising, with the Kids Day activities held on Thursday, July 28.

The sunny, breezy day kicked off in the free entertainment tent at noon, where 800 to 1,000 kids gathered to watch a presentation about liquid nitrogen from COSI employee Kevin Seymour and entered to win a raffle with 640 toys and eight bikes. The toys mostly consisted of materials for outside activities, like basketballs, squirt guns, and bubble wands. The fair has hosted similar events for kids every year for 25 years, according to Fair Board President Eric Garber.

The sponsors of Kids Day were Walmart, Wendy’s, Buckeye Ford and Edison State Community College.

Lilly Luthman, of Anna and the daughter of Patrick and Melissa Luthman, won a Genesis multi-colored bike in the raffle. She was satisfied with the bike she picked, and she sat on the bike as soon as she could, beaming the whole time. Melissa said they have been coming to the fair with Lilly since she was born nine years ago, and Melissa has been coming since she was little. They have attended multiple Kids Days previously.

Colleen Selhorst, of North Star, originally from Russia, and the daughter of Sarah and Kevin Selhorst, won a blue Huffy bike with white handlebars and streamers. The family only won a slinky in the toy raffle, and just as they were about to leave, Colleen’s number was drawn. Colleen’s favorite part of the bike was the streamers and the kickstand, as her current bike doesn’t have a kickstand. The family has been coming to the fair their whole lives.

“Every year we come back with the girls,” Sarah said. “I think I maybe missed one fair.”

After the raffle, the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association hosted the kiddie tractor pull. Just like the adult tractor pull, the kids who won in their age groups will advance to the grand championship. The national tractor pulling championships will be held in Bowling Green on Aug. 18-20.

Other activities for kids included DARE face painting and nature crafts, and COSI was present for the first half of the day after the program demonstrating science experiments.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

