High speed pursuit ends in crash, suspects disappear

SIDNEY — A high-speed pursuit on Interstate 75 in Sidney involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in a crash in Piqua, with the subjects getting away on foot.

According to the Sidney Police Department (SPD), they received notification on July 30, 2022, a white Dodge Charger with Ohio license plate PCTWLV3 had fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) southbound on I-75 around the mile marker 111. The vehicle traveled speeds in excess of 100 mph.

SPD officers took up positions along I-75 in an effort to locate the vehicle for OSP. Officer James Luana, who was staged at the 94 mile marker, spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. He then pulled out behind the vehicle to confirm if it was the right vehicle or not. As he attempted to catch up to the vehicle, it increased its speed to over 100 mph.

Luana activated his overhead lights when he determined the vehicle was increasing its speed in an effort to elude him. OSP took over primary in the pursuit near the 90 mile marker and had stop sticks deployed at the 88 mile marker.

The vehicle struck the stop sticks but continued at around 100 mph until it exited at mile marker 83 in Piqua. The vehicle crashed into a stop sign and went into the ditch south of County Road 25A. Two subjects fled on foot and scaled a barbed wire fence that surrounded the Camping World lot. Officers from multiple jurisdictions arrived on scene in an effort to locate the two subjects. The search was eventually called off.