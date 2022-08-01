MCCARTYVILLE — The annual Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Picnic in McCartyville will be held Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13.

Activities on Friday, Aug. 12, start at 6 p.m. and include entertainment by Jenna Drees at 6:30 p.m. and Will Inman at 9 p.m. There will free kids games, cake wheel and the food/drink stands will be open all evening. There will also be free Big Wheel races for children 3-6 years f age at 6:30 p.m.

A kids outdoor movie night will begin at 9 p.m. “The Incredibles” will be shown. Popcorn and slushes will be available.

Saturday evening will start with 5 p.m. mass at the church and there will be plenty of activities starting at 6 p.m. including bingo, cake wheel, hi/low table, kids games and more. A bean bag tournament will begin at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Ohio Mystery Band starting at 8 p.m.

Raffle tickets are available both days. The drawing will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday evening.

A kids outdoor movie night will begin at 9 p.m. “Moana” will be shown. Popcorn and slushes will be available.