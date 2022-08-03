Sidney man arrested after stabbing

SIDNEY — A Sidney man has been charged with felonious assault and another man was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after a stabbing Tuesday evening.

Melvin Martin, 50, was arrested and charged with felonious assault_victim seriously harmed.

According to Sidney Police, officers were dispatched to 628 Buckeye Ave. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at approximately 6:17 p.m. on the report of a stabbing. An investigation determined Martin and Raymond Becerra, as well as their adult sons, got into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, Martin allegedly stabbed Becerra in the torso, causing a significant wound.

Becerra was transported to Wilson Health and later transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton via CareFlight.

Martin was taken into custody and incarcerated at Shelby County Jail on one count of felonious assault.

Martin was arraigned in the Sidney Municipal Court Wednesday morning. A cash/surety bond of $15,091 was set by Judge Gary J. Carter. Martin’s next court date for a preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m.