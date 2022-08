A car is pulled down off of its side by Wreckers Towing on North Main Avenue after a one vehicle accident. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. between Pinehurst Street and Ruth Street. There were no serious injuries.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News