125 years

August 16, 1897

A small fire occurred at the Elk saloon about 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon. As George Steinle was walking from the front to the rear of the room, he struck a match to light his pipe. A spark from the match struck the portieres that hang in the front part of the saloon and ignited them. In a few moments they were all ablaze. The fire, however, was extinguished before much damage was done.

————

The employees of the Sidney Pole and Shaft Company have issued a challenge to the employees of the Bimel Carriage Company for a ball game to be played next Saturday.

100 years

August 16, 1922

A proposal to install and operate a White Way Ornamental Post lighting system in downtown Sidney was submitted to city council by the Miami Valley Electric Company at the regular meeting of council last night. There would be 77 standards, equipped with 600 candle power lamps. Twenty-eight of these would operate all night, while the remaining 49 would operate until midnight each night.

————

Three Sidney young men, arrested by Chief O’Leary Saturday night for shooting dice on the sidewalk on the south side of the square, were fined $10 and costs when they entered pleas of guilty this morning on appearance before Mayor Trout.

75 years

August 16, 1947

Issuance of courtesy cards for parking meter violations in Sidney will cease tomorrow, according to an announcement by Service Director E.D. Aneshansley. Starting Monday, motorists who overstay their parking time will be liable to a fine of $1 for each violation.

————

The Sidney Vin Tawawa tent No. 65 of the Cooties will come into existence Sunday at a special initiation ceremony to be held in Columbus. Candidates for the degree work are: Huffman Dearth, George Brown, Jack Hewitt, Emerson Setsor, Don Harp, Andres Rechtsteiner, Karl Barker, Virgil Alexander, Howard Pottorf, Woody Higgins, and Frank Nearing.

50 years

August 16, 1972

Common Pleas Judge Frank H. Marshall has been selected to receive an award for Excellent Judicial Service for the first six months of 1972, reported C. William O’Neill, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio.

————

A new manufacturing plant is under construction in Sidney which will house a department of Haughton Elevator Division of Reliance Electric Co., it was announced today by Peter Shears Jr., director of manufacturing for Haughton. The new plant will have 34,000 square feet of space and will specialize in the electro-mechanical assembly operations for the division.

25 years

August 16, 1997

Even the Pork Queen could take only so much ribbing. Ohio Pork Industry Queen Susan Ernst, a Fort Loramie High School graduate, observed, but didn’t take a bite, at the Ohio State Fair’s rib contest. After judging countless rib contests and sampling other swine cuisine since she took the title in February, she said, “I’ve had enough ribs for a while.”

————

Bridge Chuckluck, a Baptist minister and Cherokee tribal member, asks his fellow tribal members to avoid violence Wednesday in their effort to retake the Cherokee Nation Courthouse in Tahlequah, Okla. Ousted tribal marshals were repelled by tribal, local, county, state and federal officers in their attempt to force their way into the facility.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

