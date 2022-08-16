Sidney BOE hires personnel for 2022-23 school year

SIDNEY — Resignations and hiring of personnel for the 2022-23 school year highlighted Monday night’s Sidney City School’s Board of Education meeting.

Certified employees receiving one-year contracts were Andrew Lewis, orchestra teacher, $45,163; Caitlyn Luthman, Sidney Middle School teacher, $43,100; Sandra Shipe, choir teacher, $59,269; Bonita Breining, SMS teacher, $59,686; and Anna Martin, Longfellow teacher, $45,102.

Three certified substitute teachers were given one-year limited, as needed contracts. Diane Burns, Nathan Arling and Jenna Mounts will each be paid $110 per day.

Bridget Steed was given a one-year limited, as needed contract as a home instruction tutor. She will be paid $28.96 per hour.

Classified employees given one-year limited contract were Jerrod Watson bus driver, $21.63 per hour; Rickey Taylor, bus driver, $21.21 per hour; Jennifer Clemons and Michael Rowe, custodians, $16.75 per hour; Kelli VanAllen, secretary, $18.23 per hour; Julie Roediger and Lynda Higgins, Latchkey aides, $11.22 per hour.

Roger Drummond was given a classified substitute one-year limited contract as a bus driver. One contract is effective Aug. 1, 2022, for $18.31 per hour, for the 2022-23 school year. A second contract was effective June 28, 2022, at a rate of $17.95 per hour, which was for the 2021-22 school year.

Resignations were accepted for Anthony Gerstner, bus driver; William Matson, SMS art teacher; Seth Meyer, SMS teacher; Bonnie Deck, Latchkey aide; Scott v. Woolley, custodian; and Kim Hale, intervention specialist teacher.

The retirement of Donna Jones, teacher, was accepted effective June 1, 2025.

Approved the hiring of game help workers which includes current classified employees, current certified employees and retired employees.

Supplemental coaching contracts were given to Bret Bickel, associate athletic director, $11,606; Stacey Goffena, assistant athletic director, $9,989; Kristen Morgan, head cheer coach, $3,731; Amber Goffena, SMS cheer adviser, $1,451; Ashley Swiger, SHS head competition cheer, $5,389; Destinee Yates, SMS head competition cheer, $2,280; Ken Kellner, head cross country, $$7,420; Chris Musser, SMS cross country, $1,451; Adam Doenges, head football coach, $9,575; Terry Ward, SHS assistant football, $5,679; Benjamin Phelps, SHS assistant football, $1,865; Nathan Christian, SHS assistant football, $2,280; Kyle Coleman, SHS assistant football, $5,679; Chazz Schmitt, SHS assistant football, $3,316; Frank Guillozet, SHS assistant football, $5,678; Nathan Arling, freshman football, $2,487; Joseph Stockton, freshman football, $4,352; Kyle Shoffner, freshman football, $2,487; Jalen Herd, SMS assistant football, $1,865; Bryan Herd, SMS assistant football, $3,917; Josh Elmore, SMS assistant football, $1,865; Kyle Coleman, fall strength coach, $2,197; Jamie Fridley, boys soccer head coach, $5,803; George Miu, boys soccer junior varsity coach, $4,352; Kevin Veroneau, girls head soccer coach, $6,093; Kara Sybert, girls soccer junior varsity coach, $2,694; Dexter Tobie, volleyball head coach, $7,047; Jenna Mounts, volleyball junior varsity coach, $2,280; Patyon Boshears, eighth-grade volleyball, $1,865; Allie Herrick, seventh-grade volleyball, $2,073; Bill Rippey, boys golf head coach, $5,803; Lawrence Jurosic, girls/boys golf assistant coach, $2,073; and Donovan Gregory, girls tennis head coach, $6,093.

The board’s next meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

