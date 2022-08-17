125 years

August 17, 1897

The Underwood Whip plant branch of the United States Whip company was closed down at noon yesterday in accordance with orders received last week from headquarters of the company at Westfield, Mass. The company had 40 employees on its payroll who are thrown out of employment on account of the order to close down.

————

Marshall Stockstill and the members of the city police force, Messrs. John Guy, William O’Leary and Robert Cartwright are today carrying handsome new police clubs. They were presented to them by Frank D. Reed, cashier of the German American Bank. The clubs are 22 inches long, are made of rosewood, and have a leather hand strap.

100 years

August 17, 1922

Notwithstanding the fact that the term of the present postmaster of Sidney, Val Lee, does not expire for over a year, the battle for the appointment of his successor has broken out with all its fury in the ranks of local Republican politicians. Two leading candidates for the appointment are Fred J. Russell, chairman of the Republican County executive committee, and Harry Oldham, of The Sidney Journal.

————

William Piper entertained the employees of his store to a delightful outing last evening at the Shifflet farm, near Pasco. This is an annual affair. First the group motored to Pasco, where a chicken dinner was served by the Ladies Aid Society. Following the dinner, they continued to the Shifflet farm where bathing and other outdoor sports were enjoyed.

75 years

August 17, 1947

The greatest single day’s water pumpage in Sidney’s history was recorded yesterday, when 1,196,000 gallons moved through pipelines to industrial and residential users. Service Director Aneshansley noted that this total was approximately 200,000 gallons more than the capacity of the four wells, prior to hooking up the two new ones.

————

Members, former members and visitors filled the Jackson Center Methodist Church Sunday for the all-day commemoration of the 100th anniversary, combined with rededication of the newly remodeled and redecorated structure. Rev. W.J. McCarity said today the observance far surpassed all expectations in attendance.

50 years

August 17, 1972

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie Historical Association will dedicate the Peter Loramie Trading Post Museum and the Fort Loramie Historical Museum at ceremonies Sunday, Aug 2 at 2:30 p.m. Jay Fleckenstein is curator for the Loramie museums.

————

Ground was broken Tuesday on the northwest corner of the courtsquare for phase two of the Sidney Jaycees downtown beautification project. Items on the second phase agenda include installation of lighted water fountains on both the Veterans Corner and the northeast corner, new flared sidewalks across the courtsquare lawn at each corner and general landscaping to enhance the courthouse’s appearance.

25 years

August 17, 1997

Ron Decker just wanted to get back to the area where he grew up, specifically Piqua. So, when the opportunity came for him to teach and coach at Lehman High School, he decided to try for it. And Wednesday, he was introduced as the new head girls’ basketball coach at the school.

————

Saying he wants to take a more active role in the local school system, Sidney businessman Gary Henschen has become the second person to file petitions for the Sidney City Board of Education. Henschen, 51, is making his second bid for a seat on the board. He was narrowly defeated in the 1995 election. Incumbent member Robert Baird is the only other candidate who has submitted petitions for two board seats up for election.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_Logo-for-SDN-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org