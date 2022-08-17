Land Bank discusses acquired units and demolitions

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the progress on acquired units at a regular meeting on Aug. 16.

The Land Bank has acquired 109 units, and 77 have been demolished. Demolitions are planned for 411 Sixth Ave., 414 and 414 ½ S. Miami Ave., 537 and 527 St. Marys Ave. One unit at 109 Hickory St. in Botkins has been acquired that will probably be demolished, and 510 N. Main Ave. was demolished recently. There were no donations to the group in July, but Land Bank Director Doug Ahlers said he will be contacting people about older rentals that are vacant to see if the group can acquire them.

There have been no expenses to add to the $500,000 grant the group received from the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), and there is no word yet on the extension of the period that the money can be used.

For July, the Land Bank had no revenue, and total expenses were $6,120.54. The ending balance was $311,836.40.

The Land Bank received the audit for the years ending Dec. 31, 2020, and 2021. A copy of this audit is available for review during business hours at the office of the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation.

The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

