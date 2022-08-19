Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel

Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989.

Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner Julie Ehemann during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19.

Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, addresses representatives from the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and members of the Sidney City Council during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19.

Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, middle, presents a $3,500 check for the Shelby County DARE program to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, left, and Shelby County DARE Officer Brian Strunk, right, during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19.

Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, right, presents a $1,500 check for the Mercy Mission House to Mercy Mission House Director Amanda Hilgefort, left, during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19.