Board OKs learning opportunities

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education approved out-of-district learning opportunities/out-of-state travel for students and staff during its meeting Monday, Aug. 22.

The board approved John Kreitzer, Landscape and Natural Resources instructor, to participate in the Yellowstone/Teton Study Experience trip from Sept. 14-23, 2022. The costs to the district for the additional staff member to attend will not exceed $2,500.

The board approved Nathan Sailor, Ag. Ed. instructor – Fairlawn High School, and one student qualifier to attend The Big E Competition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, from Sept. 15-18, 2022. The total cost to the district for the staff member for travel, lodging, meals, and expenses will not exceed $2,000. The cost to the district to support the student qualifier will not exceed $200.

In personnel items, the board:

• Approved the certificated employment for the 2022-23 school year for Matt Shirey, career tech instructor, welding, $44,248, beginning Aug. 15.:

• Approved certificated substitute for Catherine Barnes, effective Aug. 15.

• Approved certificated supplemental contracts for David Collins, Career Tech Instructor – Mechatronics – Piqua High School Satellite; and Biffy Nutter, Career Tech Instructor – Teacher Academy.

• Approved the following Adult Education employment of Terry McMenamin as the

Adult Student, Alumni, and Assessment coordinator at $61,000 per year, effective Aug. 18, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

• Approved the employment:

Julianna Bayham, Julianna, Adult Division Aspire instructor, $22 per hour; Olivia Newman, Olivia, Adult Division Assessment Center Monitor, $15 per hour; Sean Pennington, Adult Division WD In-House Instructor – Industrial, $22 per hour; Sean Pennington, Sean, Adult Division WD Off-Site Instructor – Industrial, $30 per hour; Ashleigh Radick, Ashleigh Adult Division Nursing instructor, $25 per hour; and Ashleigh Radick, Adult Division Clinical Nursing instructor, $30 per hour.

• Approved mentor stipends ($200 for each mentee) for the 2022-23 school year for Susan Caudill, $200; Jessica Helsinger, $200; Cheryl Kies, $400; and Tina Wooddell, $400.

• Approved Resident Educator Summative Assessment Mentor amount for Susan Caudill, $1,350 ($150 per mentee).

• Approved the resignations of Anthony Gerstner, bus driver ; Olivia Newman,Student, Alumni and Assessment coordinator; and Ashleigh Radick, Nursing Instructor, LPN to RN coordinator.

• Modified the contract of Matthew Shirey, paraprofessional – welding, to $34,458. His contract is prorated to 340 minutes per day beginning Aug. 15 through the remainder the of the 2022-23 school year.

The next meeting of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be held on Sept. 26, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room- Main Instructional Building.