Council OKs liquor permit transfer request, handles other legislation

SIDNEY — Consent for a liquor permit transfer request at Buffalo Wild Wings, along with the adoption and introduction of several pieces of legislation were handled Monday night during the Sidney City Council meeting.

The city of Sidney received a request to transfer a D5 and D6 liquor permit from Strawberry Wild Wings Inc. to Sidney Wing Co. LLC at Buffalo Wild Wings on Michigan Street, said City Manager Andrew Bowsher.

The D5 permit allows spirituous liquor for on premises consumption only, beer, wine and mixed beverages for on premises, or off premises in original sealed containers, until 2:30 a.m. The D6 permit allows sale of the same liquor types on Sunday. A background report from the Sidney Police Department indicates there is no known reason to oppose the change.

City Council was silent on the matter, which demonstrates no objection to the request.

In other business, two ordinances were introduced, one, to enact and adopt a supplement to the code of ordinances for the city of Sidney, and the second was for supplemental appropriations for the year 2022.

Regarding the first ordinance, Bowsher explained that on a regular basis, the city provides for the codification of ordinances passed over the previous year by the City Council. Codification, he said, simply means placing the ordinances in proper sequence in the City Code Book. This process was recently completed by the publisher of the Sidney Code Book.

Also, the following four resolutions were adopted:

• To establish the opioid settlement fund. The city of Sidney is eligible to receive annual payments over 18 years from the One Ohio Distributor Settlement with McKesson, Cardinal, and Amerisources Bergen, said Finance Officer Renee DuLaney. This fund will be classified as a special revenue fund and will be spent only in accordance with applicable federal and state guidance, regulations and laws.

The settlement resources will be used for eligible expenses to address healthcare needs stemming from the opioid crisis.

• To authorize an application with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for an Urban Canopy Restoration Grant. This grant intends to address the critical need to restore and improve urban forests due to catastrophic losses from Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), while building resiliency through tree planting in urban communities, said Brian Green, Sidney street manager/ISA certified arborist.

• To authorize Bowsher to apply for, accept, and enter into a Water Pollution Control Loan Fund Agreement for the development of a master planning document of wastewater facilities and for a collection system modeling update.

The master plan for the wastewater treatment plant will identify next steps needed to keep up with increased flows and bio solids management, said Utilities Director Bill Blakely. The collection system model update will identify areas in the city where the sanitary mains may need to be up-sized to accommodate increase flow volume to eliminate possible sewer surcharges and backups.

• To confirm the appointment of Philip Myers to the Civil Service Commission to fulfill the unexpired portion of John Schmitt’s term. This term will expire Jan. 31, 2024.

In final business, council went into an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes and pending or imminent court action. Upon returning into open session, Law Director David Busick presented a summation of the city’s proposed amendment to Sidney Charter, section 1-3. The city originally submitted to the Ohio Secretary of State the proposed verbatim revision to the section for inclusion on the November ballot. Busick noted this summation was requested by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Council members discussed the request for the summation and were concerned it was not detailed enough for the ballot. Council members felt it is important to be as transparent as practical for the voters and that they be presented with the verbatim language amendment. After a vote by council members, the summation prepared by Busick unanimously failed. Busick was directed to inform the Shelby County Board of Elections City Council desired to see the full language on the November ballot.