Wanted sexual assault suspect from 2018 apprehended

SIDNEY — A suspect in an alleged rape has been arrested.

In September 2018, a Shelby County grand jury handed down an arrest indictment for a Todd T. Freeman, age 42, charging him with one count of rape for engaging in a sex act involving a girl under the age of 13. Immediately after a warrant was issued Freeman fled the area and has been on the run for approximately four years.

On Aug. 25, 2022, at about 4 p.m., Freeman was arrested. The U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) was able to locate him. SOFAST contacted U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Regional Task Force in Indiana as to the location of the suspect. The U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Freeman outside of Sullivan, Indiana. The Marshals acted on tips derived from an anonymous source through the Sidney Police Department.

Freeman is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail, Indiana, awaiting extradition back to Shelby County, Ohio.

All citizens are asked that if they have any information about this incident to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).