Fatal motorcycle crash

Rescue workers walk back to careflight holding an empty stretcher after a motorcyclist was declared deceased after a one vehicle motorcycle crash on the 16300 block of Morris-Rose Road just east of Jackson Center at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Anna Rescue Squad responded. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Rescue workers walk back to careflight holding an empty stretcher after a motorcyclist was declared deceased after a one vehicle motorcycle crash on the 16300 block of Morris-Rose Road just east of Jackson Center at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Anna Rescue Squad responded. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN083022FatalMotor.jpg Rescue workers walk back to careflight holding an empty stretcher after a motorcyclist was declared deceased after a one vehicle motorcycle crash on the 16300 block of Morris-Rose Road just east of Jackson Center at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Anna Rescue Squad responded. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News