Senior Center to host Healthy U Workshop

SIDNEY — The Area Agency on Aging’s Healthy U program is coming to the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County 304 S. West Ave., Sidney and is free to attend.

The subject will be Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions and will be held on Fridays at 1–3:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 16 running through Oct. 28 (no class on Oct. 7). The workshop will provide skills and new habits to help take better control of your health, and keep doing the things that matter to you most. Seating is limited.

People can register by calling the Senior Center at 937-492-5266.