25A, 274 intersection turns into 4-way stop

BOTKINS — The Ohio Department of Transportation is improving safety at the intersection of state Route 274 and County Road 25A in Shelby County, in September.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, the intersection of state Route. 274 and County Road 25A in the village of Botkins will be converted to a four-way stop. Currently, the intersection is a two-way stop with County Road 25A traffic having the right-of-way.

According to an ODOT press release, the purpose for the change is to improve safety and address a crash trend at the intersection in which the most common type of crash was the result of a failure to stop at the stop sign or a failure to yield to cross-traffic that was not required to stop.

Weather permitting, the conversion will be implemented on Sept. 15; however, warning signs will be installed in advance to alert motorists of the upcoming change.

Motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution through the intersection once the change has been implemented.

“The Botkins Police Department will have an extra presence at or near the intersection for a couple of weeks and we are hoping for a smooth transition to four-way stop,” said Botkins Police Chief Mark Jordan. “Because this is a major change, we urge all drivers to be extra cautious at this intersection.”

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.