Auglaize County 2022 United Way campaign chairperson named

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees will lead the 2022 Campaign, themed “Together We Will,” to raise funds for the United Way of Auglaize County.

“We’re a few weeks way from kicking off the new campaign,” said Deb Zwez, executive director for the county United Way, “Our board of directors and I are excited and pleased that Mike has agreed to be a part of this county-wide effort.”

Vorhees is in his second year as the county’s top law enforcement agent, and he’s no stranger to Auglaize County. His law enforcement career began in the village of Buckland, and for years he led the Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team. That experience and the time spent working as sheriff has shown him over and over again that the need is real in Auglaize County.

“The investments the United Way has made — and can make in the future — will make a real difference in peoples’ lives. These people are our neighbors, our families, our friends,” Vorhees said. “When we work together to unite the power of giving, we will make a difference.”

The United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. In 2021, 5,542 clients were served by programs that were assisted with United Way dollars. That campaign raised more than $220,000 to help fund those programs.