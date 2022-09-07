125 Years

Sept. 7, 1897

The Miami Valley Gas and Fuel company, with the assistance of 40 men, laid the pipeline from near the Miami avenue canal bridge to the water works pumping station yesterday. As soon as the six connections are made, gas will be used as fuel at the station.

100 Years

Sept. 7, 1922

The county board of education has again reiterated its position supporting that section of state law, requiring all school districts that do not maintain high schools of their own to transport or arrange to transport pupils to another high school if they live more than four miles away. Boards of education are permitted to pay board in lieu of furnishing transportation.

—————

Miss Grace Woodruff will return to Cincinnati this week to take up her work for the fall. She has the position as accompanist for Prof. Kelley, vocal teacher at the Conservatory of Music.

75 Years

Sept. 7, 1947

The Parent-Teachers Association at Central school completed its organization last evening by electing J.E. Bryan, as president; Mrs. Robert Voress, vice president; Mrs. Willard Kauffman, secretary; and Mrs. Walter VonMeyer, treasurer.

—————

A request will be submitted to the mayor and service director for the services of five policemen at each of the home football games to aid in the control of traffic and anticipated crowds it was announced today by Supt. Fred B. Louys, following the meeting of the board of education last evening.

—————

The administration today faced the possible necessity of calling Congress back into special session to cope with a rising economic crisis in Europe.

50 Years

Sept. 7, 1972

PORT JEFFERSON —- The Country Knights, a rock-country group from Sidney, captured first placed in the Port Jefferson Homecoming’s talent show Friday night. The group, let by Ronnie Longmeyer, picked up the $70 first prize award.

—————

“This is the money we need to fulfill the community’s needs,” said David Stang in announcing the United Fund’s 1973 goal of $166,095. Stang and Donald E. Thompson are co-chairman of this year’s drive, Oct. 2-28. The $166,095 goal is up $33,795 (25 per cent) from last year’s target of $132,300.

—————

The Rev. Donald R. Steele, pastor of First Assembly of God, Sidney, has returned from a 14-day missionary tour of Haiti. His wife and youngest son accompanied him on this, his second tour.

25 Years

Sept. 7, 1997

NEW KNOXVILLE —- Two old business in town have new faces at the helm, but one of those faces is not so new to the New Knoxville business community.

Main Street Station at 105 N. Main St. was recently purchased by Scott and Amy Prueter and Brown’s Service Station at 305 S. Main St, is now known as Meyer’s Service Center.

Main Street Station is a restaurant and carryout which was opened in March 1987 by Preston and Carol Meyer.

Meyer said he sold the restaurant to Dave Poore about 18 months ago who then sold it to Scott and Amy Prueter on July 3.

Prueter said he wanted to give New Knoxville residents a choice in restaurants.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

