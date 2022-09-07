Sidney City Council meets new firefighters, discusses financial plan

SIDNEY – Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger introduced the Sidney City Council to the four new firefighters and the five-year financial plan for 2023-2027 was reviewed during Monday night’s meeting.

The four new firefighters that were recently sworn in include Alex Herron, of Russia, Carter Jenkins, of St. Paris, Bryce Barhorst, of Minster, and Nick Baker, of Piqua. Hollinger mentioned highlights from the interview process of each of the new recruits and what made them stand out from the other candidates. As mentioned in a previous article from the swearing-in ceremony, these new recruits will give the fire department 11 people per shift.

The council was also given a brief overview of the five-year financial plan in a slideshow presentation with topics like income tax, revenue, staffing, and funds for projects.

One part of the plan that the council had some questions about was the park ranger/code enforcement officer that will be hired in 2023. This third employee of the department will be trained on both park ranger duties and code enforcement and will be able to step in when needed.

A large part of the plan discussed road and bridge projects. Anticipated street levy funds for 2023-2025 are $4 million, and potential projects to be completed using this fund are the Campbell Road reconstruction from Vandemark to Kuther roads and the Spruce Street Bridge project.

Significant street projects using the capital improvement fund are phases one and two of the Fair Road resurfacing from Vandemark Road to Fourth Avenue, Russell Road improvements from St. Marys to Wapakoneta avenues, and Fourth Avenue reconstruction from Paul Street to Russell Road. Other uses for the capital improvement fund would be two fire engine replacements, annual replacement of patrol vehicles, a dispatch console, video equipment, a new 911 system, various parks mowers, trucks and a cruiser, and an online permitting and licensing module.

Other parts of the plan with multiple possible projects are storm sewer, sanitary sewer, and water main replacements.

The next steps for the five-year financial plan are to wrap up and discuss final thoughts at the council meeting on Sept. 12, then adopt the plan by a resolution at the council meeting on Sept. 26.

Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, right, introduces the four new firefighters to Sidney City Council: Alex Herron, of Russia, right to left, Carter Jenkins, of St. Paris, Bryce Barhorst, of Minster, and Nick Baker, of Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_New-Firefighters.jpg Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, right, introduces the four new firefighters to Sidney City Council: Alex Herron, of Russia, right to left, Carter Jenkins, of St. Paris, Bryce Barhorst, of Minster, and Nick Baker, of Piqua.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

