125 Years

Sept. 8, 1897

Rev. R. McCaslin, who has been pastor of the Presbyterian Church in this city for the past 31 years, announced his resignation to his congregation at church services on Sunday morning. The resignation is to take effect this month. Presbytery meets in two weeks, when his resignation will be presented. Mr. McCaslin expects to remain in Sidney for the present at least.

Probate Judge Staley today reappointed J.A. Eshman, of Loramie township, for a second term as a school examiner. Mr. Eshman is a bright young teacher and has made a good member of the board of examiners.

100 Years

Sept. 8, 1922

“Delma H,” owned by Lawrence Goffena of this city, and driven by Guy Roach, won first money in the 2:18 pace event at the Montgomery county fair yesterday afternoon. “Sam Piper,” another Sidney horse, won third money.

Al Breslin, Ray Burke, Laird Staley, Clem DeWeese, Elmer Vorhees, Frank Melvin, and Roy Cahill spent Labor day attending the races at Winchester, Ind.

A new fish market, to be know as the West Avenue Fish and Poultry Market, will open for business tomorrow morning. The new business is being started by G.C. Miller and Henry A. Kuether, Jr., and will be under the management of J.M. Updegraff. The rooms in the Yager building, adjoining the Sidney Milk Producers plant have been fitted up for the business.

75 Years

Sept. 8, 1947

Without reservation, officials today hailed the 1947 Shelby County Fair the biggest in history, and if Sunday’s receipts are any indication of attendance, all previous records are expected to be broken. Secretary Kenneth McDowell said today 4,200 auto tickets were sold Sunday, and estimated each car carried five people. Motorists who did not purchase parking tickets and pedestrians who streamed through the gages were expected to push the attendance mark to the 30,000 figure.

Mayor W.W. Wheeler announced today he has submitted to Gov. Thomas Herbert his recommendations for a Shelby county rent control advisory board. Selected by the mayor are: Elmer Brunner, Adolph Thomas, Sr., Homer L. Hancock, Roger Knasel and Roger Elsass.

City officials said today that a new traffic light has been installed at the Fair avenue and Spruce street intersection to aid in handling fair traffic.

50 Years

Sept. 8, 1972

CELINA —- Dedication of the first building complex on the Western Ohio Branch Campus of Wright State University will be Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. The new building has been named Dwyer Hall.

Tom Ralph and Scott Wheeler have been named captains for the 1972 Sidney High School football team. Both gridders play offense and defense.

25 Years

Sept. 8, 1997

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Executive Director Dennis Ruble updated the YMCA Board of Trustees on Phase II of the building project at its Thursday night meeting.

As of Aug. 1, Ruble noted, the new fitness center is in operation. The 5,200-square-foot room has all new free weight equipment along with cardiovascular machines and sectorized strength training equipment. In addition, the Lee E. Schauer Memorial Gymnasium was reported nearly complete.

Pitching tents, tying knots, shooting bows and arrows and exploring nature trails were all in a day’s work for four Shelby County teens who attended the National Boy Scout Jamboree in Virginia earlier this summer.

Chad Fogt, 15, Adam Frantz, 13, and Derek Heckler, 17, all of Sidney and Bryan Poeppelman, 14, of fort Loramie, joined the more than 37,000 scouts from across the nation at the jamboree held from July 28 to Aug. 6 at Fort AP Hill, Va.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

