Celebrating 25 years

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County celebrated their 25th anniversary with a Gala on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Theme was “A walk down memory lane” and included newspaper clippings, pictures and memorabilia from the last 25 years.

Rachel Hale, executive director, welcomed everyone and shared the history of the building that the Senior Center occupies. Board President Shelia Nuss shared the work and dedication that those on the Steering Committee devoted in order to take an idea of a Senior Center into reality. Planning started in 1995 and the Senior Center opened on Sept. 2, 1997.

Nuss read the names of all the “Original’s” that were involved and also those that sat on the first Board of Trustees. As the names were called out, those that were in attendance received a small gift honoring them. Janet Fischbach, Betty Hughes, Farrel Kaplan, Dick Roth and Cheryl Iiams were all in attendance.

The meal was catered by The Inn Between.