125 Years

Sept. 13, 1897

The Sidney waterworks, the John Wagner’s Sons Brewing Company and Kraft’s steam laundry began using natural gas under their boilers this morning.

—————

Botkins will have a bank in the course of a few days. It will be known as the Shelby County Bank and Phil Sheets, Sr. will be the proprietor. The safe inspector has been in Botkins and the necessary arrangements have been made.

100 Years

Sept. 13, 1922

With the football season gradually drawing close, much interest is being shown in the prospects for a fast city team this fall. The local American Legion has gotten together a very formidable squad which should rank with the best 175 pound teams in these parts. Among team members from last year already signed up are: “Tootie” Miller, Van Horn, Sims, Saltmarsh, Eshman, Counts, Simmons, W. Taylor and Klipstine.

75 Years

Sept. 13, 1947

The total of 254 ballots cast for members of the board at the annual election for fair board directors was one of the largest cast in recent years. There were three contests: with James Rhodes and Carl Berger named in Clinton townships; Russell Borland and Lowell Clayton in Perry township, and John Widney for the one opening in Turtle Creek township.

—————

A mighty Atlantic hurricane, bearing winds of more than 140 miles an hour swept toward the U.S. mainland today, posing a serious threat to the south coast of Florida.

50 Years

Sept. 13, 1972

Samuel A. Guthrie of 735 N. Ohio Ave. won $600 when his name was drawn and he had registered for the Lucky Barrel at Bunny’s Pharmacy, N. Main Avenue, Tuesday night.

—————

VERSAILLES —- James Goettemoeller, R.R. 3, Versailles, is winner of the national plow championship held on a farm near Mankato, Minn., Tuesday

Goettemoeller will now be eligible to compete in the world championship mates in 1974 at a place and date to be announced.

25 Years

Sept. 13, 1997

CALCUTTA, India (AP) —- Mother Teresa, the Roman Catholic nun revered for her tireless dedication to the world’s most wretched, died Friday surrounded by grieving sisters of her order. She was 87.

Crowds of weeping people stood in the rain before dawn in the streets outside her Missionaries of Charity home in central Calcutta. Pope John Paul II, President Clinton and other world leaders praised Mother Teresa and her commitment to the poor.

—————

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) —- The final Ford thunderbird has rolled of the assembly line.

Workers at Ford Motor Co.’s Lorain plant produced the final T-birds Thursday, as the automaker halted production on a model first produced in 1955.

But there was an added degree of sadness at the plant. It was also the end of production of its structural twin, the Mercury Cougar.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

