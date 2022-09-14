125 Years

Sept. 14, 1897

Another attraction for the market and trades days will be a public wedding. The couple getting married will be presented with a large number of useful presents as an inducement to have the ceremony performed in public. The first couple that presents themselves will be given the opportunity.

—————

Hon. George A. Marshall left last night for Washington, D.C. to spend several days on business. He was accompanied by his three sons who will enter Georgetown University near Washington.

—————

A social session of the Gentlemen’s Driving Club of this city will be held at Tawawa Lake this evening.

100 Years

Sept. 14, 1922

Two petitions, protesting extension of the new white way system a square each way from the public square, were presented to city council at its meeting last evening. At the meeting also, the electric light company submitted in writing the proposition for the extension presented verbally two weeks ago. Both matters were referred to the gas and light and finance committees.

—————

“Gene” Sarazen, national golf champion, was unable to equal the course record at the Piqua Gold Club Saturday afternoon, requiring 79 strokes for the 18 holes. The course record is held by Nabholtz, Lima professional, who made it with a 74. Nabholtz also played Saturday but posted an 83 for the 18 holes.

75 Years

Sept. 14, 1947

Real progress is being made in the Sidney Women’s Federated club program for the improvement of conditions at the Shelby county home, according to the committee in direct charge of the project. Contributions to date have made it possible to equip four hospital rooms.

—————

A green and untried Sidney High school football team will be considerably outweighed when it opens the 1947 season against Versailles at Julia Lamb field tonight.

50 Years

Sept. 14, 1972

Shelby County Court Clerk Thaleon Blake has been appointed chairman of the Tennyson Guyer for Congress Committee in Shelby County, according to Kent B. McGough of Lima, chairman for the 4th District campaign.

Blake is serving his third term as clerk of courts here and will step down from office at the end of this year.

—————

Kaufman’s Store, a downtown Sidney landmark for the past 52 years, is going out of business. Lee Kaufman, owner of the business, said Monday that Sept. 23 would be the last day the store would be open.

Kaufman’s was established March 6, 1920 by Lee Kaufman’s grandfather, Louis Kaufman, and his father, Morris, who entered into a partnership.

25 Years

Sept. 14, 1997

Lisa Hoewischer, assistant vice president of Bank One of Sidney, began her three-year term on the United Way Board of Trustees in January 1996. She serves on both the allocations and nominating committees.

Hoewischer was asked by the board to run and agreed to join her first community board.

“I think that giving to the United way is one way to give money to several organization,” she said. “It is a collaborative effort to collect money for the good of the community.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

