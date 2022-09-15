Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug possession, forgery, and failure to appear, among other charges, on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Edward J. Maurer, 46, of Minster, was indicted on four charges of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns, fifth-degree felonies, for failing to file his 2018-2021 income tax returns by the deadline.

Coby J. Rader, 20, of Fairfield, was indicted on the possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having Fentanyl and a container to store it in.

Timothy P. Jackson Jr., 39, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on having weapons while under disability and grand theft, third-degree felonies, for stealing a 40-caliber Glock Model 23 handgun and having it in his possession after being previously convicted of the aggravated possession of drugs in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Matthew D. Sanders, 34, of Quincy, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools and tampering with evidence, third and fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine, a bag to store it in, and hiding the bag on his person to impair its availability as evidence.

Antoine D. Cunningham, 43, of Sidney, was indicted on the possession of drugs, the aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and tampering with evidence, third and fifth-degree felonies, for having cocaine and methamphetamine and bags to store them in and hiding the bags on his person to impair its availability as evidence.

Robert L. Cummins, 39, of Kenton, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs, two charges of the possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and tampering with evidence, third and fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine, cocaine, and Fentanyl and bags to store them in and hiding the bags on his person to impair its availability as evidence.

Daniel L. Hewitt, 41, of Houston, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, third and fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a pipe to use it.

Jonathan R. Rivers, 35, of Sidney, was indicted on failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, for failing to report to a final pretrial conference on Nov. 8, 2021, for a case in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Travis E. Nelson, 30, of Sidney, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a pipe to use it.

Rodney J. Woods Jr., 28, of Dayton, was indicted on forgery, a fifth-degree felony, for presenting a fraudulent report from the Kettering Physician Network indicating that he had tested positive for COVID-19 to secure the continuance of a probation violation revocation hearing on Aug. 31, 2022, in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Michael A. Guthrie, 29, of Dayton, was indicted on the possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, for having a schedule one or two controlled substance.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.