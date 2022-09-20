125 Years

Sept. 20, 1897

With the season at hand for typhoid fever and other pestilential diseases and with yellow fever spreading, it behooves everybody to be particularly careful that their premises are kept clean and as free as possible from garbage and filth. The board of health urges that accumulations of garbage and organic matter should be removed at once and back yards and alleys put in sanitary condition.

—————

Sheriff Ailes is in Columbus today, appearing before the supreme court in a habeas corpus proceedings brought by the American Wringer company in which an H.C. Fox was arrested for violating a city ordinance prohibiting transient traders from doing business in Sidney without a license. Fox was fined $5 and costs on his guilty plea but refused to pay the fine and his company went to court to test the legality of the ordinance.

100 Years

Sept. 20, 1922

Carl Custenborder was advised today by Gov. Harry L. Davis of his appointment as a trustee at Miami University to fill the unexpired term caused by the death of W.A. Graham.

—————

Members of the Ladies Class at the Y.M.G.A. organized for their winter program by electing officers last evening. Miss Dorothy Frey was named president; Miss Elsie Piper, vice president; Miss Claire Bush, secretary, and Mrs. Ernest Young, treasurer

75 Years

Sept. 20, 1947

Roger Knasel was named president and Roger Elsass, secretary of the Sidney area rent control board at an organization meeting held last evening. Mrs. Karl F. Kroemer, rent director from Dayton, was present to assist the local board in starting its functions. Other members of the board are: Elmer Brunner, A.H. Thoma, Sr., and H.L. Hancock.

—————

That the people of Shelby county were prosperous and thrifty during the war and post-war years in shown in the increase per capita savings held by savings and loan associations in this county in 1947 compared with 1941. The report issued by the Ohio Savings and Loan League shows per capita savings increased 59 per cent, from $156.11 in 1941 to $247.76 in 1947. Total resources of savings and loans in this county as of Jan 1, 1947 were $6,459,274 an increase of $2,545,432 over pre-war figures.

—————

Sidney High Yellow Jackets not only managed to hold a heavier Bellefontaine eleven to a scoreless standstill, but completely outplayed the Chieftains for the better part of their bruising battle at Bellefontaine last night.

50 Years

Sept. 20, 1972

FORT LORAMIE —- Fort Loramie Local School Board last night endorsed a program to gain public support for the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School Levy.

Meeting at the school, Supt. Wayne Gagermeier said he was willing to assume responsibility for organizing committees in the Fort Loramie School District to work for public support of the proposed vocational school.

25 Years

Sept. 20, 1997

This is the 41st September that Marie Cowell has taught religious education in Sidney.

The sight of the Council of Religious Education’s large tan motor home classroom parked near an elementary school is a familiar one, as is the teacher inside it.

Cowell, who hails from north-central Missouri, was already an elementary school teacher when she decided that she’d like to teach religion to children.

She went to Phillips University in Enid, Okla., where she earned a master’s degree in religious education. The Ohio Council director knew of the opening in Sidney and Cowell applied for and was hired for the position.

“Sidney seemed to be the most in line with what I had in mind,” she said. Cowell teaches religion to second-, third-, and fourth-graders in Sidney’s six public elementary schools.

Parents request that their child receive religious instructions to ensure the separation of church and state. The council mails materials directly to the student’s home and the materials indicate that religious education is optional. Separation of church and state is also why the mobile classroom parks near schools, but not directly on school grounds.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

