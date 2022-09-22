125 Years

Sept. 22, 1897

Arrangements for the county fair are progressing nicely. Up to Saturday there were more entries and were received altogether at the fair last year. Today many people are busily engaged bringing in their stock and goods and arranging their displays. Secretary J.E. Russell is being assisted in his work by W.M. Kingseed, A.O. Marshall, E.W. Laughlin and Sam Arbuckle.

—————

Gregg Knox and Sam Lyon have formed a partnership and will open a grocery in the vacant room on the north side of the public square formerly occupied by the Blue Front drug store.

100 Years

Sept. 22, 1922

A parade of fall fashions on living models in the large front show window of the Thedieck Department Store last evening was the attraction that brought out a crowd rivaling that of any band concert this season. The street was blocked to all traffic for this novel exhibit of the new modes. Music for the occasion was furnished by B.O. Worrell and his orchestra.

—————

A radio message from the steamship “Lapland” received by Chas. M. Wyman this morning carried one word – “Homeward.” It was from Miss Nellie Wyman, who with Miss Rose Wagner and Sidney Wyman are returning from a tour in Europe.

75 Years

Sept. 22, 1947

A motorized display of army equipment will be held in Sidney Tuesday and Wednesday in connection with “Operation 88,888,” the National Guard’s intensive recruitment drive which will extend through Nov. 16. Capt. Rodney Oldham, commanding officer of Co. 1, said the exhibit will be located in the inside of the court square opposite the Citizens National Bank.

—————

Donald Young was named president of the Iutis Club during the election of officers held last evening in the club’s rooms over the Citizens National Bank. Walter Faulkner was named vice president; John Kiser, treasurer; Cleon Heniser, secretary; Richard Barber, sergeant-at-arms; Arthur Killian, historian; James Hetzler, chaplain, and George Allen, treasurer

50 years

Sept. 22, 1972

Mrs. Wilene Wones was elected president of the United Methodist Women, North Dayton District, at the annual meeting held last week in the First United Methodist Church.

She was installed by Dr. Harold Dutt, district superintendent, along with Mrs. Donald Bell, vice president; Mrs. Jesse Zook, secretary; and Mrs. R.M. Reditt, treasurer.

—————

The Rev. James E. Gebhart, director of the Shelby County Mental Health Clinic has announced his resignation. Beginning October he will begin work as director of training at the Southwest Mental Health Center, Columbus.

25 Years

Sept. 22, 1997

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) – Former Sen. Barry Goldwater is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, though he is in good shape aside from short-term memory loss and occasional bouts of confusion, his family said.

—————

BOTKINS —- For about as long as she can remember … since she was just a little girl, Jennifer Chiles has wanted a career in law enforcement. That desire turned into a reality in August when she was hired as an auxiliary police officer with the Botkins Police Department. She is currently serving a six-month probationary period before her appointment becomes permanent.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

