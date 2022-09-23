Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.

Funeral Directors Bart and Roxanne Shively have owned and operated the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home in St. Paris and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home in Fletcher since 2005.

“It’s been our deepest honor to serve families over the years. When it came time to decide who to share our life’s work with, we couldn’t think of anyone better than the Vernon family. It is important to us to keep our funeral homes family-owned and operated, and they are the perfect choice,” said Bart and Roxanne Shively.

Vernon Family Funeral Homes first opened its doors in 2003 with locations in Mechanicsburg and North Lewisburg. In 2005, they expanded to Urbana when they opened Vernon Funeral Home. Since then, the firm has expanded to two additional locations, Set N’ Stone Monuments in 2015 and The Cremation Center in 2021, both in Urbana.

“We are grateful to the Shively family for the high standards of care they’ve brought to their communities over the years. They have built an incredible legacy, and it’s a true honor that they trust us to take what they’ve built and serve future generations,” said Owner David Vernon.

David and Tammy’s children, Colin Vernon and Victoria LeVan, have both followed the family tradition established by their parents and have joined the end-of-life profession. Colin serves as a funeral director and Victoria serves as a manager at Set N’ Stone Monuments.

“Our entire family is involved with everything we do at all of our locations. We are excited for the opportunity to share our passion for high-quality service with even more families in our area that only a family-owned firm can provide,” said Owner Tammy Vernon.

Anyone with questions about pre-arrangements previously made at either Shively Funeral Home location is asked to call Vernon Family Funeral Homes at 937-653-8888, Suber-Shively Funeral Home in Fletcher at 937-368-2212, or Atkins-Shively Funeral Home in St. Paris at 937-663-4193.

Shively locations part of growing establishment

Info from Vernon Family Funeral Homes.

