Gold winning skydive

CHICAGO — A Fort Loramie graduate is a gold and silver medal winner.

Eric Daniel, a 2004 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, competed at the United States Parachute Association’s annual National Championship at Skydive in Chicago from Sept. 2- 21.

Daniel competed in four different skydiving categories during the National Championships. His team “Sorta Adequate” won gold in 10-way speed (10-person formations) in the professional class division. His 16-way (16-person formation) team “More than Adequate” won silver in the professional class.

He has over 1,600 skydives, one of which took place during the totality of a solar eclipse, and he is USPA Advanced Freefall Skydiving instructor.

Daniel, who lives in Brighton, Colorado, started skydiving with friends when he moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2008.

He said his team won a silver medal in 16-way and gold in 10-way. Both are in the professional class. It was a major accomplishment for them to win 10-way against world champions.

He started many different teams over the years and has trained extensively with many world champion record holders. Eric and his girlfriend have also trained the Guatemalan skydiving team who also competed in the National Championship event.

Daniel is the son of Rhonda and Ted Daniel.

Eric Daniel is part of the 16-way formation team "More than Adequate" which silver during the National Championship at Skydive. Eric Daniel gets ready for his jump during the National Championship at Skydive in Chicago. Eric Daniel with his gold and silver medals.