STAR House recognizes graduates, recovery journeys

SIDNEY — In support of National Recovery Month, the STAR House held a picnic at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 24, recognizing the program’s past graduates, as well as current residents and their recovery journeys. There was much support from the community either participating in the event or donating items for game prizes, including donations from Agape Distributions and several local businesses.

The day was filled with visits from Scarfie and Daren the Lion, food, fun and participants got to hear testimonies from some past graduates that shared about their recovery journey and how the STAR House impacted them. Representatives from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby County Commissioners, Shelby County United Way and Probation departments came out to show their support and enjoy some afternoon fun to celebrate those on their recovery journey.