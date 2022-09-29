Hollinger earns OFCA credentials

SIDNEY — Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger was recently notified by the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association (OFCA) of his successful completion of the organization’s uniform credentialing program.

Hollinger began his career with Sidney’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services in March 2003 and was promoted to chief on Nov. 10, 2020.

“Chief Hollinger is a proven leader with an exemplary history of service to the city of Sidney and surrounding areas. This accolade demonstrates that Chief Hollinger has met key professional requirements and is taking a proactive approach to serving the Sidney Department of Fire and EMS and the local community as a whole,” City Manager Andrew Bowsher said.

The goal of the OFCA credentialing program is to ensure a strong degree of accountability. The credentialing program sets forth the goals needed for chief fire officers to establish a higher degree of professionalism so that fire chiefs may be better prepared to serve their department, their community, and other organizations. The goal is to promote the professional development of the chief fire officer in Ohio and to assist these chiefs in their daily operations, management, and leadership.