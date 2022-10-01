125 Years

October 1, 1897

At the county fair last week, 2,266 single admission and 792 family tickets were sold. The receipts from the grandstand amount to $272. This is a much better showing than was made at the fair last year. The expense of the dining hall, which was run by the association this year, has not been settled.

——-

David Oldham has erected nine buildings this summer, four double houses on North Oak avenue, a flat on Wilkinson for the accommodation of five families, two houses on Michigan Street, one on South Miami avenue, and one on North Main avenue. He also expects to erect a large two-story building on Court street, just east of the jail.

——-

A much larger crowd is in attendance at the Market and Trades days celebration this afternoon then there was yesterday. The balloon ascension and parachute jump by Madame Leroy yesterday was the finest ever made here. She landed in the middle of the road near the top of Fair avenue hill. The balloon came down on the Doody farm near Spafford.

100 Years

October 1, 1922

The improvements recently made in the north end of the city, include the opening, grading and graveling of Kossuth street. The street is now open from Wapakoneta avenue to Broadway avenue, a distance of several blocks, and is in excellent condition for travel.

——-

Mr. and Mrs. Ray C. Orbinson moved to Lima today to make their future home. Mr. Orbinson has been an engineer at the water plant for a number of years, and resigned there to take charge of the Engineering department at the Lima District Tuberculosis hospital. Mrs. Orbinson also has a position with the hospital.

75 Years

October 1, 1947

With contributions to date totaling $2,500, the committee in charge of the improvement program for the Shelby County home today expressed themselves as “most gratified” by the response. Co-chairmen Mrs. Frank Gleason and Mrs. Leo Lauterbur noted that “if contributions of funds and equipment keep coming as generously as they have we hope to have the home a more livable and comfortable place by Christmas.”

——-

A clever display, created by Walter McElroy has been placed in the Uhlman Department store windows to serve as a constant reminder to local fans to support Sidney High and Holy Angels High athletic teams. The exhibit is developed around a miniature football field.

——-

The Russia Community Fire Company, organized during the past year, is now in position to give fire protection to all sections of Loramie township. The company has completed its organization with Wilmer Francis, president: Cyril Paulus, vice president and chief: Norbert Cordonnier, secretary and treasurer; Clarence Magoto and A.D. Alexander, directors.

50 Years

October 1, 1972

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen School Band Boosters met in the home economics room Monday with five officers, three members and band director, Charles Caton, present.

Officers installed were Mrs. Wayne Brady, president; Mrs. Elmer Poeppelman, vice president; Mrs. Nick Pleiman, secretary, Mrs. Lester Bornhorst, treasurer; and Mrs. Robert Wehmeyer, publicity.

——-

Jennifer Pellman was chosen Miss FFA for the Houston Chapter of the Future Farmers of America during the club’s first 1972-1973 meeting Sept. 18. Miss Pellman will represent the club at the sub-regional meeting at Fort Loramie.

——-

PORT JEFFERSON – The Rev. Jerry Leazenby, pastor of the Church of Christ here, has accepted a call to become senior Minister of Central Christian Church, Beloit, Wis.

His last Sunday at the Port Jefferson church will be Oct. 15, after which he, his wife and three-year-old son will leave the area. He has served that congregation for the past three years.

25 Years

October 1, 1997

MINSTER – The flag of Minster will be on display throughout Minster during the Oktoberfest.

The Minster flag is a demonstration of the town’s religious and historical heritage.

——-

BRISBANE, Australia – After a phenomenal start, Tiger Woods is “just another golfer” who needs to prove himself over decades before he can be considered a great player, according to Greg Norman.

Norman, the world’s top-ranked player, made the remarks in a prerecorded interview played to reporters at the announcement today of The Players Championship, scheduled for his home course of Royal Queensland in December.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

