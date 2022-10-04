A new owner for hair studio

SIDNEY – It’s new owner and a new sign, yet the same people and services are available at the recently renamed H & H Hair Studio at 1245 Wapakoneta Ave. in Sidney.

According to new owner Lucy Page, changes at the salon, formerly known as Hair Crush Salon and Spa, have included not only the new sign up front but upgrades of the interior to create a new look.

“But”, she added, “the original staff remains.”

To encourage the public to come see what has changed and what remains the same, Page said the salon is having an open house on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. “We will have goody bags for the first 50 people who come in, and a raffle to win a gift basket,” she added.

She said she was motivated to take over the business when former owner Cheryl Berlekamp decided to give up the management reins at the salon. Page said she was happy she had the opportunity because “I just love what I do and so buying the business helps keep us here and with the same services.”

She said the intimate nature of a small, privately-owned shop offers personal service the chains cannot. “I love the small shop atmosphere we have here, that has a family-like atmosphere” Page said, likening it sometimes to the movie Steel Magnolias, “Where we know our customers’ names.”

She said Berlekamp and hair stylist Rosie Jackson are still there, but Page said would be interested in expanding the business. “I can offer up chair space to two or three new stylists. We also have room for a nail stylist and possibly a possible new massage therapy area.”

Their current services include hair styling, cuts, and color. “We have a wide range of ages in our staff, and we have all learned from each other what the new styles and techniques are,” said Page.

Lucy Page, is the new owner of H & H Hair Studio at 1245 Wapakoneta Ave. in Sidney. Courtesy photo

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

