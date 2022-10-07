125 Years

October 7, 1897

The supreme court at Columbus yesterday refused to entertain the petitions for a writ of habeas corpus in the case of Henry Fox, traveling agent for the American Wringer Co., arrested in Sidney for violating the transient traders ordinance. The case was dismissed. The court ruled the cause must come up in the regular way through the lower courts.

——

Omer Patton has opened an oyster and fish market on Court street at the place formerly occupied by Ben Burrows.

——-

The large barn owned by J.S. Royon and located on his farm just west of Houston was entirely destroyed by fire this morning. The farming implements were saved. It is believed the fire was started by a spark from a passing Big Four engine.

100 Years

October 7, 1922

The citizens of Shelby county are invited to meet in the office of H.E. Bennett Realty Co. on Monday evening for the purpose of organizing an automobile club for this county. Mr. Williams of the Piqua club will be present and give an explanation regarding organization.

——-

Sidney High school will open its home football schedule tomorrow afternoon with Wapakoneta High school as its opponent. The local squad will be handicapped by the loss of four players because of low grades. The Sidney lineup will include: Capt. McVay at center; Swain, Corey and Niswonger at guards; Miller, Roush, Young, Given and Bonham at tackles; Wheeler, Evans and Bertsch at ends; Stockstill, fullback; Eicher, Aldrich and Gasaway at Halfback, and Seving or Sproul at quarterback.

——-

The Phi Delta Theta Fraternity has issued invitations for the organization’s first homecoming, to be held Sunday, Oct. 29. It is planned to make this annual event.

75 Years

October 7, 1947

Little interest was evidenced today as voters in the six counties of the Fourth Ohio district balloted in a special congressional primary. Robert Kaser, clerk of the Shelby county board of elections, said an early check of voting places revealed a light vote in most places in this county. Much the same situation was reported from other counties in the district.

——-

Donald Young was installed as president of the Iutis club at ceremonies held last night at Marshall’s Inn at Newport. Installed with Young as new officers were: Walter Faulkner, vice president; John Kiser, Jr., treasurer; Cleon Heniser, secretary; Richard Barber, sergeant-at-arms; Arthur Killian, historian, and James Hetzler, chaplain.

——-

Resuming activities following a laps of several years, the As You Like It Club met last evening with Mrs. J. Morton Piper and completed an organization by electing officers. Mrs. Piper was named president and Mrs. Melvin Schiff, secretary-treasurer. Until 1944, the club held social meetings each month.

50 Years

October 7, 1972

NEW KNOXVILLE – A.K. Manbeck was named president of the newly-organized New Knoxville Kiwanis Club at the initial meeting Sunday at the town hall.

Other officers’ names are Lynn Hirschfield, first vice president; Henry Sager, second vice president, and John Schneider, secretary-treasurer.

——-

Approval of the basic floor plan for the proposed million-dollar Sidney-Shelby County Family YMCA were approved by the YMCA board of directors Thursday at a meeting at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce meeting room.

In presenting plans the board, YMCA Building Committee Chm. Thomas Watkins said everything was on schedule and hopefully the “Y” would be completed as early as December of next year.

——-

Roy Asbury Jr. took home honors in two bowling leagues this past week as he connected for a 680 total in the Bel-Mar Major League and then a 612 in the Saturday Nite Married Couples League, also at Bel-Mar.

25 Years

October 7, 1997

Employees of one local business and a local retirement community are helping Sidney elementary students learn about the world of work.

Employees of Alcoa Building Products in Sidney are visiting classrooms at Emerson Elementary School and workers from Dorothy Love Retirement Community in Sidney are spending time with the students at Whittier Elementary School.

——-

PHOTO – It’s Grandparents Week at Hardin Elementary School. That’s why Nancy Couch of Sidney is spending recess jumping rope with her granddaughter Chelsea Stammen at Hardin Elementary School. “It’s fun to come here because they’re so enthusiastic about everything – except lunch,” Couch said. The school expects about 100 grandparents a day to come and visit the children this week.

——-

Time is running out for reservations for 1997 Winter Wonderland craft show.

This year’s show will be held in the activities room at Canal Place in Downtown Sidney, Nov. 25. Deadline for reservations has been extended to Oct. 30, according to Chairman Mindy Gasson. Gasson, a member of Mainstreet’s promotion committee, searched for a downtown area large enough to hold such an event. She was finally successful when Canal Place gave the go-ahead to use the facilities for an indoor craft show.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

