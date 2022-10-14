125 Years

October 14, 1897

Dr. W.H. Shaw, superintendent of the children’s home, accompanied by Mrs. Shaw and Mrs. W.L. VanRiper, of this city, and superintendent Farnsworth and wife of Bellefontaine, brought the Shelby county children, who have been in the Logan county home here this afternoon and took them to our children’s home. They were driven from the depot to the home in a large wagon gaily decorated with flags.

——-

A branch of the proposed Columbus and Northwestern railroad will be built from St. Johns through Wapakoneta to St. Marys. Most of the right of way has been secured and the work of grading has already commenced.

——-

The town council at Botkins is planning to have a brick walk put down in front of the town hall. They also plan to have the town hall painted and fixed up and perhaps seated.

100 Years

October 14, 1922

A campaign among the presbyteries of the state to raise $750,000 for the construction of homes for the aged and children northwest of Sidney on the Russell farms was endorsed by the delegates to the Synod of Ohio meeting in their final sessions at the Presbyterian church here yesterday. Each of the 15 presbyteries will seek a goal of $50,000 for this purpose.

——-

The American Legion football team will open its 1922 season Sunday against the St. Marys American Legion team at the new ball park. The local team looks exceptionally strong this year with several new men recently added to the squad and most of the old standbys out again ready for the starting whistle.

75 Years

October 14, 1947

A request from members of the Sidney Police department for a 20 per cent salary increase is being considered today by members f city council. Chief William O’Leary and all members of the police force signed the petition asking for the pay hike which was presented to the council last night. The chief, Sgt. Clarence Rable, and Officers Harold Davis, Everett Hittepole and Roy Leckey addressed council on the subject. The request was referred to the finance committee.

——-

A need for modernizing state, county and township governmental systems was pointed out by Judge William C. Campbell of Columbus, when he spoke at the regular meeting of the Sidney Rotary Club yesterday noon. Judge Campbell is chairman of the State Code Revision commission.

——-

Approximately 1,000 horse lovers were on hand to witness the race meeting sponsored jointly by the Shelby County Saddle club and the Miami County Horsemen’s association at the local fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.

——-

Wilford Olding, owner and manager of the American Upholstery and Floor Covering Co. announced today the renovation of his new quarters at South Miami and Court streets, have been completed.

50 Years

October 14, 1972

“We are encouraged.” That’s the way Benjamin Wortman, United Fund president, expressed his view of a report given at the second meeting of campaign workers this morning. “We now have 34 per cent or $57,104 on a goal of $166,095, and there are two weeks to go until we wind it up. I feel confident we will make the goal,” he said.

——-

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Oddsmakers favor the Cincinnati Reds to defeat the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.

25 Years

October 14, 1997

CONYERS, Ga. – A woman who says she has received visions from the Virgin Mary since 1990 told more than 30,000 people who came to her farm Monday that next year’s message would be the last.

Nancy Fowler, who maintains that Jesus’ mother comes to her in a vision and asks her to deliver messages to the public, said that Mary’s image appeared insider her home at 1:20 p.m. and lasted eight minutes.

——-

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Three Sidney residents and students at Purdue University are part of the school’s All-American Marching Band. The band represents Purdue at parades, concerts and football performances throughout the fall marching season and at the Indianapolis 500 auto race.

Drum major David T. Grevenkamp, a graduate of Lehman High School; twirler Wendy Ellen King, Sidney High graduate; and band member Michael Heimann, also a graduate of Sidney High School, are among the 350-members in the marching band.

——-

In the beginning there were 466 recipes entered in the 1997 Harvest-Holiday Recipe Contest sponsored by The Sidney Daily News.

Judges spent more than three hours Monday night reviewing the recipes and selecting 24 semifinalists – three in each of the eight categories. They will now advance to the final judging slated Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Compromise Grange Hall in Hardin. The event is not open to the public.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_Logo-for-SDN-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org