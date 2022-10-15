125 Years

October 15, 1897

Members of city council at an adjourned meeting last night adopted a resolution providing for a deed to be issued to the United States Whip Company for its plant in Sidney, providing the following conditions are met: operate the plant for five years, employing a daily average of 60 employees on an average of eight hours per day. The company to carry $9,000 insurance on the building payable to the city of Sidney and shall commence operations on or before November 1, 1897. The resolution was passed unanimously.

——-

At the annual meeting of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, Mrs. Mary Wyman was elected president: Mrs. M.R. Robb, secretary; Mrs. Myra Black, corresponding secretary, and Mrs. George Hannaford, treasurer.

——-

A party composed of the members of the Charade Club went down the canal to the Wise Lake this afternoon and spent the afternoon fishing.

100 Years

October 15, 1922

Vic Donahey, Democratic candidate for governor, will deliver an address in Sidney at the high school auditorium the evening of Oct. 20. Mr. Donahey has gained quite a reputation as a foe of high taxes and he will take up the subject of taxation in his address here.

——-

Sidney High school was returned victorious yesterday in one of the hardest fought games in the history of the school. The highly-touted Central High school team of Xenia was the victim by the score of 7 to 0. It marked the first defeat in 17 games for the Xenia eleven and the first time in 13 games that a touchdown has been scored against them. Jack Stockstill crossed the goal line from the five-yard line in the third quarter for the Sidney score, with Seving Kicking the extra point.

——-

The Freshman class at Sidney High school enjoyed their first-class party last evening when they had a masquerade in the school gym. More than 125 class members were in attendance with Miss Ruth Blake and Julia Hanna, their class teachers, as chaperones.

75 Years

October 15, 1947

“No water” was a common cry in many Sidney homes last night when a failure at the waterworks plant cut off the flow of water to most sections of the city. Service Director Aneshansley said that workmen’s errors in connecting three new high-pressure pumps with the city’s main lines was responsible for the partial shutdown. Normal service was restored at 2:30 a.m. today after workmen spent almost 19 hours getting the new pumps in proper operation.

——-

Among incorporations announced today by the secretary of state is that of the “Modern Progressive Corporation” of Sidney, with a common stock issue of $17,000. Listed as incorporators are: C.L. Curtis, Frank J. Gleason, O.H. Buschmann, and H.E. Thompson. Thompson said today the new corporation was formed to purchase the former Cherry Cheer building at the corner of North street and Highland avenue.

——-

Mrs. Joseph Casper was installed as head of the Sidney American Legion Auxiliary when members met last evening in the I.O.O.F. temple. Mrs. Ralph Harmony and Mrs. Don Strohm will serve as vice presidents; Mrs. Nelle Duckworth, secretary; Mrs. William Couser, treasurer; Mrs. James Woolf, chaplain; Mrs. Frank Warbington, historian, and Mrs. George Fisher, sergeant-at-arms.

50 Years

October 15, 1972

MINSTER – Betty Holthaus, daughter of Mrs. Alfred Holthaus, R.R. 1, Fort Loramie, left Sunday for a year of study in Salzburg, Austria, Miss Holthaus, a former student at Bowling Green State University, is a junior at the University of Salzburg, and living with three German girls.

——-

Evening Grandmothers Club members held a dinner party at The Trails, Fort Loramie, Tuesday evening. The annual installation followed in the home of Mrs. Viola Alexander. Installed as president was Mrs. Reba Barker. Other officers for the coming year were Mrs. Alexander, vice president; Mrs. Linus Rable, secretary; Mrs. R.R. Piehl, substitute secretary; Mrs. Matilda Langhorst, treasurer; Mrs. Katharyn McCain, chaplain.

——-

The Shelby County Mental Health Association (SCMHA) this week announced the appointment of Clarence Raterman as education chairman.

25 Years

October 15, 1997

NEW KNOXVILLE – The sports turf department is the newest addition to Brookside Laboratories. The department provides chemical and physical testing services to more than 2,000 golf courses and golf-course architects worldwide.

“We have a lot of guys working golf courses,” said Mark Flock, head of the agricultural division. “That’s a big, big hot new item now.”

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Donkey Basketball is coming to Jackson Center. The Jackson Center Music Boosters are sponsoring this evening of unusual entertainment on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Jackson Center Athletic Complex. Featuring teachers and community leaders, the event should provide laughs and excitement.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_Logo-for-SDN-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org