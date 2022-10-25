125 Years

October 25, 1897

John Heister is erecting a large coal shed, 18 feet wide and 90 feet long on the vacant lot on North Miami avenue just north of the Big Four railroad tracks. He has arranged with the Big Four railroad company to run a switch track along the south side of the shed.

——-

An organ and vocal recital was given in the Masonic Temple last evening by Miss Jessie Ayres Wilson, assisted by Mis Clara Stephenson, of Cincinnati, on the cello; Charles Royon, on the violin, and D.R. Orbison, accompanist. The recital was given under the auspices of the St. Marks Episcopal Church and was well attended.

——-

C.F. Yager took an order for a fine piano box buggy from a resident of East Buffalo one day this week.

——-

The hitching posts removed from around the square to accommodate the new drinking fountains are being placed around the county jail.

100 Years

October 25, 1922

No rowdyism will be permitted on Halloween according to Police Chief William O’Leary and all offenders apprehended will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This announcement came as a result of numerous complaints from the citizens of Sidney of boys throwing rocks on porches, letting air out of tires, soaping windows and numerous other pranks, some harmless and others of a serious nature.

——-

W.H. Wyland and Fred Hegele have purchased the Morris Grocery on East avenue. They took possession this week and are planning to make it one of the most up-to-date groceries in the city. Both of the new owners are experienced grocery men.

——-

A merry Hallowe’en party was enjoyed last evening by a party of 14, when Romilda Snyder entertained at her home on Beech street. Her guests came masked and spent the hours with informal pleasures that make Hallowe’en parties delightful. Ghost stories were told by Misses Isabel Collier, Katheryn Snyder, and Ruth Inskeep.

——-

Prof. A.A. Maysilles, the newly elected head of the Ohio Dry Federation, will be in Sidney, Sunday and speak at the United Presbyterian Church during the afternoon. Prof. Maysilles is one of the best speakers on the platform today.

75 Years

October 25, 1947

Damage is expected to be heavy in the wake of a fire that destroyed five buildings on the Lafe Fark farm just west of Kettlersville yesterday afternoon. Efforts by firemen from Kettlersville, Botkins and New Bremen prevented the flames from spreading to the farm home and garage, the only two building spared from the destruction. The fire apparently started in the barn.

——-

Robert Kaser, clerk of the board of elections, announced today that the office of the board will be open each day until noon next Friday for the convenience of those voters desiring to cast absent voter ballots.

——-

Approximately 4,000 shivering fans watched Sidney High school’s Yellow Jackets battle the air-minded Hill Climbers of Urbana to a scoreless deadlock at Julia Lamb field last night.

50 Years

October 25, 1972

NEW BREMEN – Village Council at a special meeting Tuesday night awarded the contract for construction of the new library to Halron Realty Co., Minster, for a bid of $62,349. Halron will have the contract for all the work to be done.

——-

Orange Community Organization was selected as the name of a group formed recently during an open house at Orange Elementary School.

Charles Bertsch was elected president; Ronald Ely, vice president; Mrs. Edmond Sauers, secretary, and Mrs. Richard Ward, treasurer.

——-

DEGRAFF – A French honorary and the French Club at Ohio Northern University have elected officers for this academic year. Janis Krugh of DeGraff is vice president.

25 Years

October 25, 1997

The Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 355’s annual Poppy Days observance began Friday and continues today with the goal of raising at least $1,300. The money is earmarked for rehabilitation and child welfare projects benefiting veterans and members of their families. These veterans served during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and times of unrest in Grenada, Lebanon, Panama and the Persian Gulf.

——-

The Lake Loramie Improvement Association met Tuesday at the Wooden Shoe Inn in Minster. Park Manager Frank Giannola is urging people to come to the campgrounds this weekend for the Halloween Camp Out.

They have things for children such as trick or treating. And a band called Graffiti will perform tonight.

——-

Sidney City Council Monday night will talk about putting a police substation in Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority offices on Wagner Avenue to support community-oriented policing efforts in the Park Street/Buckeye Avenue Area.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

