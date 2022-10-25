Jackson Center Local School District students were surprised Monday. After attending classes in the morning, the students were told they were having a fun day for the rest of the day. “At about noon today (Monday), we are canceling afternoon classes and providing fun activities for our kids for the rest of the afternoon,” said Superintendent Bill Reichert. “Music will be playing and Kona Ice will be provided to all the kids. This day is a recognition for the kids doing so well on last year’s state report card. 24/25 stars was something to be proud of for sure.”

Junior Jonas Martin, son of Heather and Todd Martin, of Jackson Center, shoots some hoops during Monday’s fun day at Jackson Center School.

Third-grader Alaina Shavy, 8, daughter of Matt Shavy, of Jackson Center, said she was enjoying the breeze and her Kona Ice during fun day at Jackson Center School Monday.